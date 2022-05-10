GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Gouverneur is facing charges after allegedly stealing from Kinney Drugs.

According to the Gouverneur Police Department, 33-year-old Kimberly N. Wisner stole merchandise which included Splat Blue Hair Color and Loreal Colo Rista Hair Color from Kinney Drugs Store #1. As a result, Wisner was arrested at 10:11 a.m. on May 4 and charged with Petit Larceny.

Wisner was transported to the Gouverneur Village Police Department and released with an appearance ticket with a Gouverneur Town Court date.