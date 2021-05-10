Gouverneur woman dead, one in critical condition following Canton car crash

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle car crash that resulted in one fatality and left one in critical condition.

According to New York State Police, on Friday, May 7, troopers responded to a two-car crash on State Route 11 in the town of Canton.

An investigation revealed that a 2021 Subaru Impreza operated by Sally T. Dingsoyr, 85, of Potsdam, was traveling north on Route 11 when she entered the southbound lane of traffic, into the path of a 2008 Pontiac Torrent operated by Amanda E. Perry 30, of Gouverneur.

Police reported that Perry attempted to avoid a collision and swerved, however the two vehicle collided.

Perry was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Lawrence County Coroner Joseph White. The removal of Perry’s body was authorized and an autopsy will be performed at Canton-Potsdam hospital on May 10, 2021.

Additionally, the crash led to Dingsoyr being transported to SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, New York due to a cervical fracture, internal injuries and multiple abrasion. Police confirmed that she is currently in critical, but stable, condition.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate this incident.