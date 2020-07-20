Gouverneur’s St. James School receives anonymous $25,000 Gift

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Northern New York Community Foundation has awarded the St. James School with a $25,000 gift.

This anonymous donation made through NNYCF will be directed into the St. James School Foundation Fund in order to support its current educational operation and future development.

The fund, established in 2019, allow alumni, parents, teachers, retirees and others for whom their school holds special meaning can leave a legacy to their school.

“It is an honor for us to work with donors to direct their giving in ways that have deep meaning for them,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “This incredibly generous gift represents a great desire to see St. James School continue to be a strong and sustainable educational community resource.”

St. James School opened its doors to Gouverneur-area students in 1960, and has run continuously for 60 years. Today, the school educates students from preschool through sixth grade.

