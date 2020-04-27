Gov. Cuomo addresses milk dumping in Upstate NY: State purchasing food, products from Upstate farmers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Cuomo announced the results of phase two of the state’s antibody testing survey.

The preliminary results show 14.9 percent of the population have COVID-19 antibodies. The preliminary results of phase one of the state’s antibody testing survey released on April 23 showed 13.9 percent of the population have COVID-19 antibodies.

The Governor also announced the state is expanding its antibody testing survey to further determine the spread of infections among frontline workers and first responders.

New York State is providing $25 million from the state’s special public health emergency fund for food banks and providers most impacted by COVID-19. The state is also asking any philanthropies that would like to help food banks to contact Fran Barrett, Director of Non-Profits at COVIDPhilanthropies@exec.ny.gov.

Governor Cuomo announced the launch of the Nourish New York Initiative to purchase food and products from Upstate farms and direct it to food banks across the state. The state will also be partnering with the state’s dairy producers, including Chobani, Dairy Farmers of America, Upstate Niagara, Cabot Cheese and others, to process excess milk into products like yogurt, cheese, sour cream and cream cheese, that will be distributed to food banks and those in need.

Two million bottles of NYS Clean hand sanitizer have been distributed across all 62 counties to date. The hand sanitizer has been distributed to hospitals, nursing homes, food banks, food handlers, Red Cross, first responders, schools and colleges, healthcare workers, homeless organizations, law enforcement, unions, transportation systems and faith-based organizations.

“If you look back in history, sometimes it takes a crisis to wake people up, and when it comes to re-opening the state we have to use this moment to re-imagine a new New York and be smart and grow from this experience,” Governor Cuomo said.

“The NYS on PAUSE regulations are set to expire statewide on May 15th and some regions may be ready to begin re-opening at that time, but we have to be smart about it and make sure each industry and business is putting the necessary precautions in place so the infection rate doesn’t go back up. Antibody and diagnostic testing will be a key component of our phased re-opening because it tells us the people who were infected and have now resolved, as well as the overall infection rate across the state.”

There are currently 291,996 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

