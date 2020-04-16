Gov. Cuomo expands on order directing New Yorkers to wear masks as statewide total passes 220K confirmed cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo announced today all NYS on Pause restrictions and closures are being extended until May 15. The decision was made in consultation with other regional states. The states will re-evaluate after May 15.

The Governor expanded on the order he announced yesterday regarding face coverings or masks being required in public and when proper social distancing measures cannot be maintained.

New Yorkers are being directed to wear masks or face coverings on public transportation systems and while taking private transportation or riding in for-hire vehicles. Additionally, all operators of public systems, private carriers and for-hire vehicles must wear a mask or face covering at all times while working. The Executive Order will go into effect on April 17 at 8pm.

“Unpausing New York and reopening our economy is going to be an ongoing process over the coming weeks that we’re working through with other states, but we have to do it in a way that doesn’t drive up the infection rate and create a second wave of the virus,” Governor Cuomo said.

“We have shown that we can control the spread of the virus, but we can’t now undo all the progress we’ve made. As we continue to work on a regional plan to get people back to work and get businesses back up and running in a safe and responsible way, we are extending all NYS on Pause functions until May 15th in coordination with other states in our multi-state council because although we can control the beast, we need to get that infection rate down even more and we are not there yet.”

An additional 8,505 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in New York State since yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 222,284 confirmed cases.

