ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade on Friday, overturning the 1973 precedent that protected the right to abortion under the U.S. Constitution and leaving the authority to limit or ban abortions up to individual states.

Governor Hochul called the ruling a “grave injustice.” Following the decision, the governor stated in a press release that she wants “everyone to know that abortion remains safe, accessible, and legal in New York.”

Gov. Hochul anticipated the decision last month and made a $35 million investment to support New York State’s network of abortion providers. “History shows us that when abortion is banned, abortion becomes unsafe for women,” Gov. Hochul said. “Low-income individuals and people of color will be harmed the most.”

“New York has always been a beacon for those yearning to be free. Our state will always be a safe harbor for those seeking access to abortion care. To anyone who is working to deny abortion access, our message is clear: not here, not now, not ever.”