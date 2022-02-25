ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York leaders are responding to the Ukraine crisis following a Russian invasion on February 24.

This includes New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who released a statement on Thursday, welcoming Ukrainians to the Empire State.

In her statement, Gov. Hochul highlighted how New York is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States and she also condemned the ongoing violence.

Her full statement can be read below:

Like millions across the globe, New Yorkers are watching the situation in Ukraine with fear and outrage. New York is proudly home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States. We condemn the unjustified violence and we are grateful to President Biden for his leadership in this moment of global crisis. Our prayers are with the Ukrainian people, including those in New York who are scared for their family and loved ones. Just as the Statue of Liberty stands tall in our harbor, New York stands ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees. We remain engaged with the Biden Administration and we will be prepared to accept and support those who seek shelter in our state.

