Governor Andrew Cuomo announces college or universities that surpass 100 cases could be required to transition to remote learning.

NEW YORK (WWTI) — During a live video press conference on September 8, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that any college or university in New York that surpasses 100 cases could be required to transition to remote learning.
Cuomo emphasized his priority to “protect our progress,” while later announcing that any college or university who surpasses 100 COVID-19 cases must report to the Department of Health and following inspection could be required to transition to remote.
Governor Cuomo stated “colleges are a problem, and they will continue to be a problem. K-12 schools is a completely new enterprise and something we need to worry about.”
The governor stated that 108 colleges have reported more than 100 COVID-19 cases each. SUNY Oneonta, Cornell University, University of Buffalo, Hofstra University and SUNY Oswego, Colgate University and SUNY Fredonia were included in the 108 colleges and universities.
