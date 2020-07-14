Governor Cuomo announces launch of Fair Housing Matters NY

FILE – In this March 24, 2020 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. The despair wrought on nursing homes by the coronavirus was laid bare Friday, April 17, in a state report identifying numerous New York facilities where multiple patients died over the past few weeks.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo announced the launch of a statewide effort to analyze and address segregated living patterns and housing disparities in New York. The Fair Housing Matters NY initiative will move forward in opposition to the federal government’s efforts to weaken the fair housing act.

The Fair Housing Matters NY initiative will work to address the root causes of segregation and housing inequality among minorities.

“New York will not sit back and watch while the Trump administration implements regressive policies that will disproportionately impact communities of color, seniors, individuals with disabilities, and LGBTQ and women-headed households,” Governor Cuomo said.

The Obama administration set forth guidelines that required states and local municipalities to analyze and develop meaningful actions to reduce segregated living patterns and concentrated areas of poverty. The Trump administration has proposed getting rid of some of these guidelines.

The goal of the Fair Housing Matters NY initiative is to survey community leaders, nonprofit organizations, housing professionals and residents on housing choice and access to housing opportunity. The results of the survey will then be analyzed by New York State Homes and Community Renewal.

