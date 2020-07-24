Governor Cuomo announces new nominations and additions to administration

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Confirmed by the Senate, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new nominations and appointments to his administration on July 23.
“The COVID pandemic was a stress test on governments across the country, but New York showed what it means for government to perform for the people it serves,” Governor Cuomo said. “The new additions to our team bring a wealth of expertise and knowledge that will be invaluable as we work to build back better from the COVID crisis.”
Nominations approved by the Senate include:
- Steven M. Cohen, Chair and member of the Financial Control Board
- Howard Zemsky, Chair Emeritus of the Urban Development Corporation
- Lola Brabham, Commissioner and President of the New York State Civil Service Comission
- William Thompson, Jr., member of the Financial Control Board
- Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, member of the Financial Control Board
- Kelly Cummings, member of the Olympic Regional Development Authority, designated chair.
- Senator Betty Little, member of the Olympic Regional Development Authority
New appointments include:
- Dr. Merryl Tisch, reappointed Chair of the SUNY Board of Trustees
- Camille Varlack, James Haddon, Marcos A, Crespo, all appointed as trustees on the SUNY Board of Trustees
- Brigadier General Michel A. Natali, promoted to Major General of the New York Army National Guard
