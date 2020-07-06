Governor Cuomo announces the cancellation of the 2020 New York State Fair

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI)- During his press briefing on July 6, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the 2020 New York State Fair has been officially cancelled.

Cuomo stated during his briefing: “We are closely monitoring the gauges on the reopening valve to see if the infection or hospitalization rate is going up, and we will tighten or loosen the valve as necessary depending on the data. If we see spikes in data or lack of compliance, we will slow down the reopening valve and adjust as necessary,”.

But out of an abundance of caution for the ongoing pandemic, large events such as the fair continue to hold risks.

“What’s happening around the country is a cold reminder that we need to continue being cautious and smart and disciplined”, the Governor said.

