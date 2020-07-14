Governor Cuomo announces travel enforcement at NYS airports

Arriving passengers await their bags in the baggage claim area at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B baggage claim area, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in New York. New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are asking visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Beginning enforcement on July 14, travel enforcement operations will commence at airports across New York State.

Teams will be stationed at airports and will be scheduled to meet aircrafts directly at their arrival gates.

Passengers will be requested to complete the State Department of Health traveler form, distributed to passengers prior to boarding flights en route to New York State.

Governor Cuomo and the New York State Department of Health released a new electronic version of the DOH traveler form online, allowing a more efficient completion of the form.

Th state has also issued a new emergency health form which will mandate all out-of state travelers from designated states to complete the form when entering New York. Those who fail to complete the form when leaving the airport will be subject to a $2,000 fine and may be brought to a hearing and ordered to complete mandatory quarantine.

“New York’s success in fighting the COVID-19 virus is under two threats: lack of compliance and the virus coming to New York from other states with increasing infection rates,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have already implemented a quarantine order for travelers coming in from states with the highest infection rates, but we are experiencing non-compliance with the order that can lead to outbreaks and threaten the tremendous progress we’ve already made.”

