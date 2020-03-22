Governor Cuomo calls on federal government to implement Defense Production Act, prioritize stimulus funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State is mandating that all hospitals must cancel all elective, non-critical surgeries to help expand hospital capacity, effective Wednesday, March 25.

The Governor confirmed 4,812 additional cases of novel coronavirus on March 22, bringing the statewide total to 15,168 confirmed cases in New York State.

Governor Cuomo called on the federal government to immediately implement the Defense Production Act and nationalize the contracting and acquisition of medical supplies. The implementation would give the federal government legal authority to mandate private companies to manufacture critical supplies for all states.

New York State, along with many other states, is experiencing a severe shortage of medical supplies and personal protective equipment. The shortage has led to price gouging by companies, hospitals competing with one another and states competing with other states and even other countries for supplies.

The Governor also called on the federal government to prioritize sending stimulus funding to individuals, state and local governments and businesses. He made it clear that funding to corporations should not be a gift at the expense of taxpayers.

“In New York we have a plan in place to increase our hospital capacity and supplies and lessen the financial burden on New Yorkers. We are doing everything we possibly can as a state, but we can’t do it alone — we need the help of the federal government. I am asking the President for expeditious approval and execution of these hospital facilities, to nationalize the acquisition of medical supplies and to prioritize sending stimulus money to individuals. Time matters and minutes count because there are lives at stake,” said Governor Cuomo.

“We are a nation capable of overcoming any challenge — we will overcome this challenge and America will be greater for it, and my hope is that New York will lead the way forward.”

