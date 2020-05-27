Governor Cuomo calls on Senate to pass coronavirus relief bill

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

(WWTI) – Governor Cuomo called on the U.S. Senate today to pass a coronavirus relief bill to help Americans and provide unrestricted fiscal support for states.

He wants the next bill to focus on funding state and local governments, working families, state testing and tracing efforts and an economic stimulus with “no handouts to corporations who do not protect their workers and only enrich executives or shareholders.”

The House of Representatives has passed a bill that includes $500 billion for states and $375 billion for locals, including Medicaid funding for the most vulnerable, increased SNAP food assistance, 100 percent FEMA federal assistance and funding for testing.

Governor Cuomo also reiterated his call for the U.S. Senate to repeal the SALT limitations and called on Congress again to pass the ‘Americans First Law’ to help prevent corporate bailouts following the COVID-19 pandemic. First proposed by the Governor Cuomo on May 10, the legislation states that a corporation cannot be eligible to receive government funding if it doesn’t maintain the same number of employees that the corporation had before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We understand that states are responsible for reopening, but at the same time, the federal government has a role to play and must do its part as we work our way through this crisis,” Governor Cuomo said.

“Washington is now debating their next bill that would aid in the reopening and the recovery. Prior bills have helped businesses and their interests and that is fine, but now they must also help the state and local governments that fund schools and hospitals. There cannot be a national recovery if the state and local governments are not funded – that is a fact. The recovery from this virus is not about politics – we are fighting a virus and the virus is not a democratic or republican virus – and the federal government must act now to pass a federal coronavirus relief bill that is honorable and decent and does the right thing for all Americans.”

There have been 364,965 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.