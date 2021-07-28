Governor Cuomo calls on U.S. to repeal SALT tax deductions in North Country

June 2, 2021 – NYC – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo provide a COVID-19 update and make an announcement at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. (Don Pollard/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has called on the federal government to repeal State and Local Tax Deductibility that was passed by former President Donald Trump calling it “the first double taxation in this nation’s history.”

Governor Cuomo said that SALT was aimed directly at democratic states and that it hit New York harder than every other state.

By the way, everyone promised, promised – what’s the politicians promise worth – everyone promised when Trump did this, it was an outrage and they would repeal it and they would repeal it immediately. Senator Schumer, state and local tax deductions are the bedrock of middle-class deductions, they help steady the cost of many middle-class families should not be eliminated or even reduced. Governor Andrew Cuomo

“New York pays in more because of SALT and New York already paid in more than any state in the United States.” Governor Cuomo said on Wednesday. “Every day that SALT is not repealed, it costs us $33 million.”

Governor Cuomo went into further detail on how SALT affects the North Country.

“Even conservative, extreme conservative Republicans from the North Country. It’s a form of double taxation on hard working North Country families.”

Governor Cuomo finished this portion of the press conference by saying if SALT gets repealed then “taxes would be lower than they have been in the past four years.”

“It would be a tremendous immediate economic boost to New York.”