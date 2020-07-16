Governor Cuomo launches ‘Mask Up America’ campaign

NEW YORK (WWTI) – With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic spreading fast in many states across the country, Governor Cuomo launched the national “Mask Up America” education and awareness campaign on July 16 to urge all Americans to wear a mask while in public to help stop the spread of the virus.

“New Yorkers suffered gravely when this pandemic hit our state and as we see other states battle the surge of COVID-19, we want to be sure all Americans know what we know here – that it is essential to wear a mask in order to protect one another,” Governor Cuomo said.

“We can only beat this virus if we are united as one, not divided by ideology or politics. In that spirit we worked with the best and most creative team to deliver this vital message in multiple ways and in different voices – I wear a mask to protect you and you wear a mask to protect me. It is simple as that. Mask Up America.”

The campaign includes a series of eight TV public service announcements.

Lisa Sherman, President & CEO of the Ad Council, said, “With cases of the virus continuing to rise across the country, we are proud to partner with Governor Cuomo’s office on this critical message and inspire all Americans to wear face coverings.”

The eight 30-second television spots, which will be rolled out throughout the month of July, include:

“You Have My Respect”

“Join the Battle”

“Come On, America”

“For the Love Of”

“An Easy Lift”

“Face Facts”

“It’s Your Shift”

“Show Some Love”

