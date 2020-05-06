Governor Cuomo outlines results of new hospitalization data from hospitals

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo announced today that Schmidt Futures will help integrate New York State practices and systems with the best advanced technology tools to build back better.

Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO and Executive Chairman and founder of Schmidt Futures, will lead the state’s 15-member Blue Ribbon Commission and use what the state has learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with new technologies, to improve telehealth and broadband access.

The Governor also outlined the results of new hospitalization data that was collected from hospitals in a new targeted effort to further reduce the number of new hospitalizations per day.

The state received 1,269 survey responses from 113 hospitals over three days and found that the majority of individuals were:

Not working or traveling

Predominately located downstate

Predominately minorities and older individuals

Predominately non-essential employees

Predominately at home

The Governor also announced that JetBlue is donating 100,000 pairs of round-trip flights for medical personnel and nurses to honor their efforts, beginning with 10,000 pairs of tickets for New York medical professionals. Additionally, three painted JetBlue planes honoring New York’s frontline workers will do a flyover above New York City on May 7 at 7pm.

“As we begin re-opening parts of the state and re-imagining New York in the new normal, we should take this moment in history to use what we’ve learned and actually build our systems back better,” Governor Cuomo said.

“I don’t want to replace what we did – I want to set the bar higher and actually improve our situation so we are prepared for the future. We’re working with some of the nation’s great business leaders to ensure we are thinking outside the box and improving and modernizing our systems for the future.”

The Governor confirmed 2,786 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 323,978 confirmed cases in New York State.

