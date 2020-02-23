Governor Cuomo pushing ban of flavored nicotine vaping products, restricting ads aimed at youth

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address at the Empire State Plaza on January 8. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

(WWTI) – Governor Cuomo launched a new campaign to ban all flavored nicotine vaping products, including menthol flavors, and to restrict vaping advertisements aimed at youth.

The Governor’s proposed legislation would authorize the State Department of Health to regulate the sale of vaping product carrier oils deemed to be a public health risk.

Under the legislation, online, phone and mail order sale of e-cigarettes would be prohibited. Only registered retailers would be allowed to purchase e-cigarettes using those methods.

“The dangers of vaping and flavored e-cigarette products are becoming more apparent by the day, and it would be a tragedy if our successful efforts to combat the tobacco industry were reversed by allowing the vaping industry to get a whole new generation hooked on their products,” Governor Cuomo said. “This is a scourge on our state and our nation: if these chemicals don’t kill you, you wind up addicted to nicotine. New York is leading the nation in confronting this new and deadly epidemic, and this year we will continue to lead by banning flavored e-cigarette products and vaping ads aimed at youth, helping to keep our children safe and preventing them from forming unhealthy and life-long addictions.”

In 2019, e-liquid retailers were required to register with the Department of Taxation and Finance and a 20 percent sales tax on e-liquids will be imposed.

In June 2019, Governor Cuomo signed legislation to raise the minimum sales age for tobacco and electronic cigarette products from 18 to 21. The law went into effect on November 13, 2019.

