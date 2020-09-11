Governor Cuomo signs reconstitution of September 11 worker protection task force bill

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo attended the September 11 Commemoration Ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial plaza at the World Trade Center site to honor the nearly 3,000 men, women and children who lost their lives in the 2001 terrorist attacks (Photo: Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Press Office)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The September 11 Workers Protection Task Force Bill was reconstituted on the nineteenth anniversary of 9/11.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on September 11, 2020 reconstituting the September 11 Workers Protection Task Force. Originally started in 2005, the force worked to obtain data regarding health effects on World Trade Center rescue, recovery and response workers.

Additionally, the task force worked to identify limitations of programs available to workers with disabilities, as well as recommendations to improve these programs.

“These brave men and women selflessly put their health and safety at risk to help New York recover in the aftermath of 9/11 and they deserve to be taken care of the way they took care of us,” stated Governor Cuomo. “This measure will help ensure they continue to receive the care they need and that New York is able to act to meet their evolving needs.”

According to the state, the task force studied and and issued reports on health impact following toxi exposure at Ground Zero. The legislation on September 11, 2020 extended the task force through June 2025 to continue their efforts.

