ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to update New York State on August 7.
The Governor has scheduled a conference call at 11:30 a.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- New York State schools to reopen this fall
- Governor Cuomo to update New York at 11:30
- Study shows second wave of layoffs underway
- NYS Fitness Alliance sends detailed safety protocols to New York state for approval on gym reopening
- Record high in outdoor recreation leads to trash and unprepared hikers in Adirondacks
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.