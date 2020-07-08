Governor Cuomo updates New York State on schools reopening

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 28: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo puts on a mask as he is joined by Rosie Perez and Chris Rock at a press conference where the two performers helped to promote coronavirus testing, social distancing and the use of a face mask on May 28, 2020 in New York City. The news conference was held at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club in the Flatbush, Brooklyn neighborhood, one of the hardest hit by Covid-19 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – After a spring of online learning in the North Country the school year has come to an end, but school leaders are still hard at work.

Yesterday, Vice President Mike Pence led a discussion and announced that the Trump administration encourages state and local officials to reopen for the 2020-2021 K-12 school year. “We are very much going to put pressure on governors and everyone else to open the schools,” President Donald Trump said.

However, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge the country, state and local officials are challenged with reopening plans for the fall. Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update to the state’s schools reopening plans for this fall.

For New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo is allowing all 700 districts across the state to propose their own reopening plan for the upcoming school year.

The updated education reopening plan is as follows:

July 13: New York State will provide final guidance for districts

July 31: Final deadline for individual district reopening plans

August 1-7: Final decision from the state regarding schools reopening.

The future of education in the North Country is uncertain, but Governor Cuomo insisted they will only “open if safe.”

