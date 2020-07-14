Governor Cuomo urges motorists to slow down through work zones, passing accidents

NEW YORK (WWTI) – The latest phases of reopening mean that many are going back to work, visiting their favorite restaurants again or simply going shopping at the mall. As New Yorkers venture outside their homes Governor Cuomo urges motorists to use caution when going through work zones or accidents.

“While New Yorkers remain vigilant to stop the spread of COVID-19, we must also be mindful of the emergency responders, highway workers, tow truck drivers, police officers and others who work to keep us safe,” Governor Cuomo said.

The governor, in partnership with the New York State Department of Transportation, Department of Motor Vehicles, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, State Police and the Thruway Authority want to remind motorists to move over for highway workers and first responders. They also want to remind drivers to slow down when driving through a work zone or accident.

Motorists should be aware that fines are doubled for those speeding in a work zone. Not only are there legal consequences, but highway officials want to remind motorists that there are peoples lives at risk as well.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said, “Maintenance workers and emergency responders put their lives at risk when working in a construction zone or responding to an incident on the side of the road… Like everyone, they want to get home safe to their families at the end of the day.”

Last year, the New York State Department of Transportation recorded a total of 521 crashes in road construction zones and 67 intrusions into maintenance zones, resulting in 50 injuries and two fatalities.

It is because of these statistics that Governor Cuomo and highway officials want motorists to remember the importance of moving over when necessary and slowing down when driving by highway workers or emergency vehicles.

