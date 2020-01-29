Governor Cuomo’s recent proposal for possible closure of some NYS prisons draws local reaction

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo recently announced a proposal to potentially close an undetermined number of prisons across New York State.

Regarding the potential closures, Jason Conwall, a spokesman for Governor Cuomo, said, “NY has one of the lowest crime rates in the country and the lowest imprisonment rate of any large state.” He added, “We have consistently said that prisons are not an economic development strategy and by right-sizing the system as the prison population drastically declines – 27% since 2008, we’re already saving taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars each year. While there are no facilities identified in the budget proposal, if enacted it would provide the Governor with authority to take strategic actions going forward, as the inmate population is expected to continue to decline.”

Rachel Connors of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said, “Livingston Correctional Facility and Lincoln Correctional Facility were officially closed as of September 1. There were no layoffs as a result of the closures and all incarcerated individuals were transferred to other facilities within DOCCS. Livingston Correctional Facility had a capacity of 874 and Lincoln Correctional Facility had a capacity of 284.”

Assemblyman Walczyk stated in a press release that the governor’s Executive Budget proposal contains language that has the ability to give him the power to close as many state prisons as he deems appropriate to assist in the fiscal efficiency of the correctional system, a system that he says has other policy concerns including double bunking and inmate-on-inmate violence.

Michael B. Powers, the President of the NYS Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) stated, “At a time when prison violence is at an all-time high, the Governor and the Legislature should be working with us and our members to find solutions to make our prisons safer. The last thing we need is incarcerated individuals tightly crammed into prisons, creating nothing more than a powder keg of violence. New York State prisons have seen a 39 percent reduction in the inmate population, but violence in New York State prisons is at an all-time high. More than 80 percent of inmates housed in maximum security facilities are convicted of violent felony offenses. In 2019, the incidents of inmate-on-inmate and inmate-on-staff assaults were the highest ever reported by the DOCCS. The Governor’s call for more prison closures is shortsighted and fails to consider the devastating impacts a closure can have on the men and women working inside the facilities, their families and the surrounding communities. Fifteen prisons have closed under Governor Cuomo’s administration, forcing consolidation of the state’s most dangerous criminals into close quarters with one another. We will fight tirelessly for our members to preserve their livelihood and make sure our prison system is as safe as possible. The work that the women and men of NYSCOPBA do to keep our communities safe should be applauded and commended, not attacked.”

Details of the FY 2021 Executive Budget can be found here.

