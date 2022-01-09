NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul cautioned travelers as wintry weather conditions are expected to impact areas east of Lake Ontario.

The North Country specifically is expected to receive heavy snow, high winds, and ice with several winter weather advisories, and lake effect snow warnings in effect. This includes Jefferson, Oswego, Lewis, and St. Lawrence Counties. A complete list of weather advisories in the area can be found on the National Weather Service website.

The weather conditions are expected to create difficult driving conditions from Sunday until Monday. Snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause slippery roads and limited visibility throughout the day Sunday. Additionally, heavy snow with accumulations up to two feet is expected in some locations on Monday, and winds gusting as high as 35 mph through Monday night.

Governor Hochul stressed the importance of avoiding dangerous weather conditions on the road in the coming days.

“While New Yorkers are no strangers to winter weather, I’m urging everyone in impacted areas to avoid unnecessary travel today and tomorrow as we continue to experience a mixed bag of snow, wind, and icy conditions,” Governor Hochul said. “New York stands ready to support any of our local partners with response operations and our crews will continue working around the clock to keep our roadways as safe as possible.”

Those who do have to travel during this time are advised to make sure their vehicle is cleared of ice and snow, to ensure they have a good vision of the road. They are also encouraged to plan their stops and leave extra distance between themselves and other cars on the road.

Drivers are also reminded that they should adjust their speed to the travel conditions and drive slower than usual, as well as keep an eye out for snowplows that travel at 35 miles per hour. Individuals are advised to travel with necessary emergency items including blankets, a shovel, flashlight, and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick-energy foods, and operate vehicles on a full tank of gas.

More safety tips can be found on the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Safety Tips web page. Motorists traveling on the Thruway are invited to sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.