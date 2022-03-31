NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Hochul released the following statement on Thursday regarding the state’s budget.

“This is a critical time in New York’s economic recovery, and I am committed to ensuring that our state budget reflects New Yorkers’ priorities and tackles the top issues we are facing. From improving public safety to supporting small businesses, these are important and complex issues, and we need to get them right.

“I am continuing to have productive conversations with Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Heastie and I appreciate their collaboration and good faith approach to these negotiations. We are getting closer to agreement, with consensus on major policy items.

“New Yorkers should know that progress is being made and that we will put in the time it takes to reach an agreement that delivers for them and moves our state forward.”

One of the hottest topics of discussion is bail reform. Some Democrats do not want changes made to the law. Some Republicans, including Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, have called for bail reform to be repealed.

“Governor Hochul cannot make a half-hearted attempt to backtrack her failed bail reform policies while New York communities suffer,” Rep. Stefanik said in a press release. “Anything less than completely reversing these devastating bail reform policies will fail New Yorkers.”