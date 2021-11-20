Governor Hochul provides Friday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Friday.
“Getting the booster is a critical way to protect ourselves and our loved ones that goes hand in hand with washing our hands and wearing a mask,” Governor Hochul said. “80 percent of New York’s adults are vaccinated, but COVID-19 is surging in regions with lower vaccination rates. If you remain unvaccinated, get vaccinated. Get your children vaccinated. If you’ve had your vaccination, get your booster. Take every precaution necessary to keep your community safe as we head into the holiday season.”
Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 207,467
- Total Positive – 7,558
- Percent Positive – 3.64%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.68%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,164 (+24)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 351
- Patients in ICU – 424 (+4)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 219 (+4)
- Total Discharges – 212,602 (+305)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 33
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,165
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,789
- Total vaccine doses administered – 28,868,533
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 129,085
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 689,644
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.8%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Tuesday, November 16, 2021
|Wednesday, November 17, 2021
|Thursday, November 18, 2021
|Capital Region
|5.68%
|6.18%
|6.69%
|Central New York
|6.01%
|6.32%
|6.33%
|Finger Lakes
|8.77%
|8.87%
|8.74%
|Long Island
|3.59%
|3.74%
|3.84%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.75%
|2.75%
|2.77%
|Mohawk Valley
|7.21%
|7.36%
|7.59%
|New York City
|1.44%
|1.47%
|1.54%
|North Country
|6.92%
|7.07%
|6.94%
|Southern Tier
|4.72%
|4.88%
|5.05%
|Western New York
|8.87%
|9.30%
|9.48%
|Statewide
|3.47%
|3.58%
|3.68%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Tuesday, November 16, 2021
|Wednesday, November 17, 2021
|Thursday, November 18, 2021
|Bronx
|1.27%
|1.34%
|1.40%
|Kings
|1.56%
|1.53%
|1.60%
|New York
|1.13%
|1.15%
|1.18%
|Queens
|1.58%
|1.67%
|1.79%
|Richmond
|2.07%
|2.19%
|2.32%
Yesterday, 7,558 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,633,987. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|33,316
|114
|Allegany
|5,669
|47
|Broome
|27,208
|149
|Cattaraugus
|9,336
|84
|Cayuga
|9,412
|34
|Chautauqua
|14,017
|113
|Chemung
|12,274
|72
|Chenango
|5,278
|52
|Clinton
|7,684
|44
|Columbia
|5,436
|28
|Cortland
|5,921
|24
|Delaware
|4,137
|49
|Dutchess
|37,201
|101
|Erie
|118,219
|669
|Essex
|2,840
|35
|Franklin
|5,056
|44
|Fulton
|7,449
|56
|Genesee
|8,124
|61
|Greene
|4,741
|24
|Hamilton
|500
|3
|Herkimer
|7,870
|64
|Jefferson
|10,672
|108
|Lewis
|4,015
|25
|Livingston
|6,757
|59
|Madison
|7,030
|36
|Monroe
|93,377
|463
|Montgomery
|6,849
|41
|Nassau
|221,437
|407
|Niagara
|27,026
|171
|NYC
|1,118,066
|1,541
|Oneida
|31,720
|160
|Onondaga
|57,247
|285
|Ontario
|11,018
|91
|Orange
|60,561
|160
|Orleans
|5,190
|36
|Oswego
|13,437
|80
|Otsego
|5,079
|32
|Putnam
|12,905
|30
|Rensselaer
|16,540
|74
|Rockland
|54,756
|70
|Saratoga
|23,037
|183
|Schenectady
|18,479
|84
|Schoharie
|2,532
|14
|Schuyler
|1,795
|17
|Seneca
|3,025
|16
|St. Lawrence
|12,192
|80
|Steuben
|11,744
|92
|Suffolk
|249,417
|621
|Sullivan
|9,174
|39
|Tioga
|6,069
|60
|Tompkins
|7,088
|25
|Ulster
|18,403
|83
|Warren
|6,724
|109
|Washington
|6,056
|135
|Wayne
|9,624
|66
|Westchester
|146,400
|145
|Wyoming
|4,964
|35
|Yates
|1,894
|18
Yesterday, 33 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,165. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Allegany
|1
|Broome
|4
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chemung
|2
|Delaware
|1
|Erie
|4
|Livingston
|2
|Manhattan
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|4
|Onondaga
|2
|Oswego
|1
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|1
|Schuyler
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Sullivan
|1
|Washington
|1
Yesterday, 32,889 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,373 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|788,168
|1,136
|Central New York
|607,939
|1,024
|Finger Lakes
|803,562
|1,586
|Long Island
|1,985,950
|2,507
|Mid-Hudson
|1,541,276
|2,989
|Mohawk Valley
|305,791
|384
|New York City
|7,097,133
|20,482
|North Country
|284,058
|567
|Southern Tier
|410,221
|615
|Western New York
|881,549
|1,599
|Statewide
|14,705,647
|32,889
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|713,869
|334
|Central New York
|559,218
|179
|Finger Lakes
|737,518
|333
|Long Island
|1,768,133
|1,179
|Mid-Hudson
|1,356,513
|751
|Mohawk Valley
|282,177
|173
|New York City
|6,333,151
|8,758
|North Country
|254,842
|162
|Southern Tier
|373,516
|213
|Western New York
|801,468
|291
|Statewide
|13,180,405
|12,373