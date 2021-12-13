NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Monday.

“The vaccine is the first and best line of defense we have against this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “With the holiday travel season upon us and friends and family gathering together indoors, it’s more important than ever that we stay vigilant and take the necessary precautions to keep ourselves and each other safe. Get the vaccine if you haven’t already, get the booster if you have, and make sure your loved ones do the same.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 179,704

Total Positive – 8,993

Percent Positive – 5.00%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.62%

Patient Hospitalization – 3,683 (+109)

Patients Newly Admitted – 445

Patients in ICU – 736 (+43)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 399 (+11)

Total Discharges – 220,524 (+330)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,183

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,990

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 31,361,706

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 62,934

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 846,658

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 93.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 75.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.4%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Friday, December 10, 2021 Saturday, December 11, 2021 Sunday, December 12, 2021 Capital Region 63.58 61.72 60.17 Central New York 68.46 64.96 66.17 Finger Lakes 67.48 65.68 64.86 Long Island 64.24 64.90 68.97 Mid-Hudson 45.56 45.78 46.90 Mohawk Valley 80.86 77.21 76.48 New York City 34.12 37.03 40.95 North Country 69.15 68.64 68.09 Southern Tier 81.90 85.42 86.79 Western New York 73.21 70.64 67.77 Statewide 51.13 51.98 54.11

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Friday, December 10, 2021 Saturday, December 11, 2021 Sunday, December 12, 2021 Capital Region 6.60% 6.54% 6.52% Central New York 7.49% 7.45% 7.61% Finger Lakes 8.73% 8.54% 8.52% Long Island 6.34% 6.49% 6.66% Mid-Hudson 4.53% 4.55% 4.57% Mohawk Valley 8.06% 7.77% 7.77% New York City 2.56% 2.70% 2.81% North Country 7.73% 7.76% 7.73% Southern Tier 6.03% 6.25% 6.25% Western New York 9.88% 9.53% 9.38% Statewide 4.58% 4.61% 4.62%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Friday, December 10, 2021 Saturday, December 11, 2021 Sunday, December 12, 2021 Bronx 2.49% 2.54% 2.60% Kings 2.47% 2.59% 2.68% New York 1.95% 2.13% 2.29% Queens 3.01% 3.13% 3.25% Richmond 4.13% 4.45% 4.46%

Yesterday, 8,993 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,835,295. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 38* Albany 36,489 88 – Allegany 6,531 28 – Broome 30,165 78 1 Cattaraugus 10,801 46 – Cayuga 10,403 33 – Chautauqua 16,319 75 – Chemung 13,815 42 – Chenango 6,070 22 – Clinton 8,785 39 – Columbia 6,203 11 – Cortland 6,515 14 – Delaware 4,929 17 – Dutchess 39,843 124 – Erie 133,831 389 – Essex 3,258 10 – Franklin 5,941 31 – Fulton 8,434 33 – Genesee 9,394 45 – Greene 5,297 19 – Hamilton 558 1 – Herkimer 9,080 32 – Jefferson 12,363 39 – Lewis 4,505 17 – Livingston 7,820 23 – Madison 8,059 33 – Monroe 104,068 275 – Montgomery 7,735 20 – Nassau 236,612 788 3 Niagara 31,118 129 – NYC 1,170,385 3,824 23 Oneida 35,450 141 2 Onondaga 63,396 218 1 Ontario 12,770 50 – Orange 65,229 157 – Orleans 6,039 13 – Oswego 15,421 73 – Otsego 5,975 27 – Putnam 13,808 36 – Rensselaer 18,862 43 – Rockland 56,975 119 – Saratoga 26,955 79 – Schenectady 20,577 44 – Schoharie 3,048 20 – Schuyler 2,141 4 – Seneca 3,580 17 – St. Lawrence 14,038 27 – Steuben 13,684 35 – Suffolk 268,570 918 4 Sullivan 10,355 34 – Tioga 6,928 17 – Tompkins 8,423 46 2 Ulster 20,201 44 – Warren 8,023 19 – Washington 7,426 38 – Wayne 11,294 75 – Westchester 152,856 350 1 Wyoming 5,772 15 – Yates 2,173 9 – Unknown – – 1

Yesterday, 46 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,183. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 2 Broome 1 Chautauqua 3 Columbia 1 Cortland 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 4 Fulton 1 Kings 3 Livingston 1 Madison 1 Manhattan 1 Monroe 2 Montgomery 1 Nassau 2 Niagara 1 Oneida 2 Onondaga 1 Orange 1 Queens 2 Saratoga 2 Schoharie 1 Seneca 1 Suffolk 5 Sullivan 1 Tioga 2 Tompkins 1 Westchester 1

Yesterday, 13,211 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 10,728 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 811,552 388 Central New York 621,718 191 Finger Lakes 825,738 360 Long Island 2,039,939 878 Mid-Hudson 1,592,538 714 Mohawk Valley 312,727 354 New York City 7,367,996 9,628 North Country 290,489 69 Southern Tier 420,122 163 Western New York 908,041 466 Statewide 15,190,860 13,211

People with complete vaccine series: