NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Monday.

“We are closely monitoring BA.2, and will continue to stay vigilant by making tests, vaccines, and boosters widely available,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “The best way to keep the numbers down is by using the tools we know work. If you feel sick, get tested. If you test positive, talk to a doctor right away about treatments. Together we will continue to move forward safely through this pandemic.” 

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 55,561
  • Total Positive – 1,099
  • Percent Positive – 1.98%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.92%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 901 (+1)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 91
  • Patients in ICU – 159 (0)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 71 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 289,454 (+103)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 6
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,048
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,980
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,322,036
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 7,915
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 91,277
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.9%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.9%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.2%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.2%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.6%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.9%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

  

REGIONFriday, March 18, 2022Saturday, March 19, 2022Sunday, March 20, 2022
Capital Region8.958.748.98
Central New York27.9527.0427.45
Finger Lakes7.497.16.97
Long Island7.857.868.01
Mid-Hudson9.9511.2411.33
Mohawk Valley11.7511.4810.86
New York City10.811.1111.35
North Country17.4917.2917.08
Southern Tier12.3211.5511.62
Western New York7.667.587.67
Statewide10.6410.8110.96

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONFriday, March 18, 2022Saturday, March 19, 2022Sunday, March 20, 2022
Capital Region2.52%2.59%2.73%
Central New York6.08%6.21%6.39%
Finger Lakes2.25%2.20%2.24%
Long Island1.88%1.89%1.95%
Mid-Hudson2.18%2.36%2.40%
Mohawk Valley2.92%2.99%2.96%
New York City1.39%1.41%1.45%
North Country3.72%3.68%3.61%
Southern Tier2.41%2.38%2.41%
Western New York1.85%1.82%1.82%
Statewide1.85%1.87%1.92%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHFriday, March 18, 2022Saturday, March 19, 2022Sunday, March 20, 2022
Bronx0.81%0.83%0.84%
Kings1.41%1.38%1.40%
New York1.95%2.03%2.11%
Queens1.14%1.17%1.20%
Richmond1.12%1.11%1.19%

Yesterday 1,099 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,941,675. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,48216
Allegany8,877
Broome44,7776
Cattaraugus15,3412
Cayuga15,8804
Chautauqua23,4573
Chemung21,1585
Chenango9,2231
Clinton16,5586
Columbia9,9742
Cortland10,4279
Delaware7,622
Dutchess63,5847
Erie207,14738
Essex5,5685
Franklin9,3485
Fulton12,4563
Genesee13,588
Greene8,5181
Hamilton856
Herkimer13,6521
Jefferson19,8576
Lewis6,123
Livingston11,5561
Madison12,8743
Monroe150,25138
Montgomery11,7752
Nassau400,664100
Niagara47,55420
NYC2,287,969518
Oneida52,6483
Onondaga109,61871
Ontario19,6954
Orange105,92913
Orleans8,5551
Oswego25,4503
Otsego9,7653
Putnam23,4371
Rensselaer31,1249
Rockland91,71818
Saratoga45,66113
Schenectady32,6133
Schoharie4,952
Schuyler3,4151
Seneca5,8361
St. Lawrence20,9027
Steuben19,7355
Suffolk424,51259
Sullivan18,2861
Tioga10,610
Tompkins17,9434
Ulster31,35010
Warren13,4295
Washington11,9721
Wayne17,0491
Westchester248,76660
Wyoming8,253
Yates3,336

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region623962.9%2337.1%
Central New York493061.2%1938.8%
Finger Lakes1314433.6%8766.4%
Long Island1406042.9%8057.1%
Mid-Hudson733446.6%3953.4%
Mohawk Valley241250.0%1250.0%
New York City29211138.0%18162.0%
North Country391333.3%2666.7%
Southern Tier341647.1%1852.9%
Western New York572950.9%2849.1%
Statewide90138843.1%51356.9%

Yesterday, 6 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,048. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Bronx1
Cattaraugus1
Jefferson1
Kings1
Ontario1
Suffolk1
Grand Total6

Yesterday, 1,556 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,241 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region967,82839
Central New York647,29422
Finger Lakes866,26550
Long Island2,189,992247
Mid-Hudson1,710,681124
Mohawk Valley325,86011
New York City8,039,951938
North Country305,35217
Southern Tier440,37121
Western New York956,88687
Statewide16,450,4801,556

People with the complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region885,80768
Central New York599,07548
Finger Lakes803,68681
Long Island1,949,402319
Mid-Hudson1,501,556182
Mohawk Valley303,32928
New York City7,136,4591,367
North Country276,65316
Southern Tier403,39428
Western New York880,214104
Statewide14,739,5752,241

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region462,1221741,770 
Central New York308,8971281,313 
Finger Lakes482,4071471,782 
Long Island1,132,5477146,689 
Mid-Hudson864,4314225,201 
Mohawk Valley164,97463788 
New York City2,962,0872,09123,487 
North Country145,94647749 
Southern Tier220,423741,066 
Western New York525,2392092,130 
Statewide7,269,0734,06944,975