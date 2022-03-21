NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Monday.

“We are closely monitoring BA.2, and will continue to stay vigilant by making tests, vaccines, and boosters widely available,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “The best way to keep the numbers down is by using the tools we know work. If you feel sick, get tested. If you test positive, talk to a doctor right away about treatments. Together we will continue to move forward safely through this pandemic.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 55,561

Total Positive – 1,099

Percent Positive – 1.98%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.92%

Patient Hospitalization – 901 (+1)

Patients Newly Admitted – 91

Patients in ICU – 159 (0)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 71 (-6)

Total Discharges – 289,454 (+103)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 6

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,048

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,980

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,322,036

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 7,915

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 91,277

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Friday, March 18, 2022 Saturday, March 19, 2022 Sunday, March 20, 2022 Capital Region 8.95 8.74 8.98 Central New York 27.95 27.04 27.45 Finger Lakes 7.49 7.1 6.97 Long Island 7.85 7.86 8.01 Mid-Hudson 9.95 11.24 11.33 Mohawk Valley 11.75 11.48 10.86 New York City 10.8 11.11 11.35 North Country 17.49 17.29 17.08 Southern Tier 12.32 11.55 11.62 Western New York 7.66 7.58 7.67 Statewide 10.64 10.81 10.96

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Friday, March 18, 2022 Saturday, March 19, 2022 Sunday, March 20, 2022 Capital Region 2.52% 2.59% 2.73% Central New York 6.08% 6.21% 6.39% Finger Lakes 2.25% 2.20% 2.24% Long Island 1.88% 1.89% 1.95% Mid-Hudson 2.18% 2.36% 2.40% Mohawk Valley 2.92% 2.99% 2.96% New York City 1.39% 1.41% 1.45% North Country 3.72% 3.68% 3.61% Southern Tier 2.41% 2.38% 2.41% Western New York 1.85% 1.82% 1.82% Statewide 1.85% 1.87% 1.92%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Friday, March 18, 2022 Saturday, March 19, 2022 Sunday, March 20, 2022 Bronx 0.81% 0.83% 0.84% Kings 1.41% 1.38% 1.40% New York 1.95% 2.03% 2.11% Queens 1.14% 1.17% 1.20% Richmond 1.12% 1.11% 1.19%

Yesterday 1,099 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,941,675. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,482 16 Allegany 8,877 – Broome 44,777 6 Cattaraugus 15,341 2 Cayuga 15,880 4 Chautauqua 23,457 3 Chemung 21,158 5 Chenango 9,223 1 Clinton 16,558 6 Columbia 9,974 2 Cortland 10,427 9 Delaware 7,622 – Dutchess 63,584 7 Erie 207,147 38 Essex 5,568 5 Franklin 9,348 5 Fulton 12,456 3 Genesee 13,588 – Greene 8,518 1 Hamilton 856 – Herkimer 13,652 1 Jefferson 19,857 6 Lewis 6,123 – Livingston 11,556 1 Madison 12,874 3 Monroe 150,251 38 Montgomery 11,775 2 Nassau 400,664 100 Niagara 47,554 20 NYC 2,287,969 518 Oneida 52,648 3 Onondaga 109,618 71 Ontario 19,695 4 Orange 105,929 13 Orleans 8,555 1 Oswego 25,450 3 Otsego 9,765 3 Putnam 23,437 1 Rensselaer 31,124 9 Rockland 91,718 18 Saratoga 45,661 13 Schenectady 32,613 3 Schoharie 4,952 – Schuyler 3,415 1 Seneca 5,836 1 St. Lawrence 20,902 7 Steuben 19,735 5 Suffolk 424,512 59 Sullivan 18,286 1 Tioga 10,610 – Tompkins 17,943 4 Ulster 31,350 10 Warren 13,429 5 Washington 11,972 1 Wayne 17,049 1 Westchester 248,766 60 Wyoming 8,253 – Yates 3,336 –

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 62 39 62.9% 23 37.1% Central New York 49 30 61.2% 19 38.8% Finger Lakes 131 44 33.6% 87 66.4% Long Island 140 60 42.9% 80 57.1% Mid-Hudson 73 34 46.6% 39 53.4% Mohawk Valley 24 12 50.0% 12 50.0% New York City 292 111 38.0% 181 62.0% North Country 39 13 33.3% 26 66.7% Southern Tier 34 16 47.1% 18 52.9% Western New York 57 29 50.9% 28 49.1% Statewide 901 388 43.1% 513 56.9%

Yesterday, 6 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,048. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Cattaraugus 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 1 Ontario 1 Suffolk 1 Grand Total 6

Yesterday, 1,556 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,241 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 967,828 39 Central New York 647,294 22 Finger Lakes 866,265 50 Long Island 2,189,992 247 Mid-Hudson 1,710,681 124 Mohawk Valley 325,860 11 New York City 8,039,951 938 North Country 305,352 17 Southern Tier 440,371 21 Western New York 956,886 87 Statewide 16,450,480 1,556

People with the complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 885,807 68 Central New York 599,075 48 Finger Lakes 803,686 81 Long Island 1,949,402 319 Mid-Hudson 1,501,556 182 Mohawk Valley 303,329 28 New York City 7,136,459 1,367 North Country 276,653 16 Southern Tier 403,394 28 Western New York 880,214 104 Statewide 14,739,575 2,241

Booster/Additional Shots: