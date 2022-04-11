NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday.

“With the Spring holidays approaching and New Yorkers making preparations to travel and gather with loved ones, I encourage everyone to continue using the tools we know help limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep both yourself and those around you safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure you are up to date on your doses, including the second booster once you’re eligible. Parents and guardians, make sure you’re children are fully vaccinated. Remember to get tested before you travel, and if you test positive, isolate from others and talk to your doctor about treatments. We’ve made great progress in fighting the spread of COVID-19 and keeping our numbers down, let’s continue to move forward through this pandemic safely.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 20.78

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 24.85

Test Results Reported – 84,478

Total Positive – 4,060

Percent Positive – 4.40%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.17%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,060 (+35)

Patients Newly Admitted – 163

Patients in ICU – 130 (-4)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 66 (+5)

Total Discharges – 292,361 (+146)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 13

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,232

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,419

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,797,781

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 25,187

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 238,074

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.4%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Friday, April 8, 2022 Saturday, April 9, 2022 Sunday, April 10, 2022 Capital Region 17.91 19.50 20.50 Central New York 50.99 52.30 53.07 Finger Lakes 24.08 25.21 25.86 Long Island 16.90 20.51 22.72 Mid-Hudson 22.17 23.13 24.28 Mohawk Valley 30.26 33.06 35.12 New York City 21.36 22.52 23.31 North Country 22.81 23.53 23.80 Southern Tier 30.24 31.77 32.65 Western New York 17.52 18.09 19.42 Statewide 22.23 23.75 24.85

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, April 8, 2022 Saturday, April 9, 2022 Sunday, April 10, 2022 Capital Region 4.96% 5.49% 5.82% Central New York 10.71% 11.05% 11.15% Finger Lakes 7.17% 7.79% 8.22% Long Island 3.57% 4.35% 4.62% Mid-Hudson 4.23% 4.39% 4.38% Mohawk Valley 5.18% 5.43% 5.83% New York City 2.59% 2.82% 2.84% North Country 5.52% 5.68% 5.82% Southern Tier 5.96% 6.43% 6.63% Western New York 6.33% 6.67% 7.16% Statewide 3.73% 4.06% 4.17%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, April 8, 2022 Saturday, April 9, 2022 Sunday, April 10, 2022 Bronx 1.37% 1.40% 1.41% Kings 2.48% 2.75% 2.79% New York 3.89% 4.16% 4.19% Queens 2.13% 2.37% 2.36% Richmond 2.21% 2.61% 2.64%

Yesterday 4,060 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,020,025. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 59,457 56 Allegany 8,955 1 Broome 45,808 61 Cattaraugus 15,480 9 Cayuga 16,564 27 Chautauqua 23,592 2 Chemung 21,441 9 Chenango 9,377 10 Clinton 16,941 21 Columbia 10,121 9 Cortland 10,791 15 Delaware 7,847 8 Dutchess 64,288 38 Erie 210,225 192 Essex 5,762 11 Franklin 9,570 2 Fulton 12,753 16 Genesee 13,701 4 Greene 8,675 1 Hamilton 874 0 Herkimer 13,952 20 Jefferson 20,195 11 Lewis 6,172 3 Livingston 11,705 9 Madison 13,397 14 Monroe 153,351 182 Montgomery 11,961 10 Nassau 406,276 401 Niagara 48,109 48 NYC 2,320,329 1,603 Oneida 54,075 76 Onondaga 104,734 (114,684*) 196 Ontario 20,149 26 Orange 107,193 62 Orleans 8,642 6 Oswego 26,880 54 Otsego 10,010 8 Putnam 23,793 15 Rensselaer 31,674 24 Rockland 92,841 58 Saratoga 46,439 44 Schenectady 33,143 25 Schoharie 5,046 2 Schuyler 3,519 1 Seneca 6,039 3 St. Lawrence 21,422 8 Steuben 20,002 11 Suffolk 428,448 343 Sullivan 18,484 11 Tioga 10,846 12 Tompkins 19,113 12 Ulster 32,002 36 Warren 13,722 7 Washington 12,129 6 Wayne 17,404 19 Westchester 252,947 195 Wyoming 8,297 3 Yates 3,413 4

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 61 44 72.1% 17 27.9% Central New York 85 48 56.5% 37 43.5% Finger Lakes 166 62 37.3% 104 62.7% Long Island 151 70 46.4% 81 53.6% Mid-Hudson 87 47 54.0% 40 46.0% Mohawk Valley 36 21 58.3% 15 41.7% New York City 328 140 42.7% 188 57.3% North Country 39 14 35.9% 25 64.1% Southern Tier 49 25 51.0% 24 49.0% Western New York 58 25 43.1% 33 56.9% Statewide 1,060 496 46.8% 564 53.2%

Yesterday, 13 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,232. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Broome 1 Kings 2 Monroe 2 New York 1 Ontario 1 Orange 1 Oswego 2 Queens 1 Richmond 1 Suffolk 1

Yesterday, 2,160 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,694 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 970,343 79 Central New York 648,801 26 Finger Lakes 868,455 55 Long Island 2,197,899 285 Mid-Hudson 1,718,317 231 Mohawk Valley 326,715 26 New York City 8,071,064 1,253 North Country 306,662 69 Southern Tier 441,539 36 Western New York 959,372 100 Statewide 16,509,167 2,160

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 888,423 71 Central New York 600,823 23 Finger Lakes 806,272 53 Long Island 1,958,018 186 Mid-Hudson 1,509,246 157 Mohawk Valley 304,293 25 New York City 7,151,083 1,101 North Country 277,759 -43 Southern Tier 404,682 15 Western New York 883,264 106 Statewide 14,783,863 1,694

Booster/Additional Shots: