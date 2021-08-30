Governor Hochul provides Monday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Monday.

“While we have come so far in containing COVID, the virus is still a threat to our communities – it is up to us to prevent it from spreading any further,” Hochul said. “Wear a mask, wash your hands and, if you haven’t already, get vaccinated today. The vaccine is effective, it’s safe, and it’s available free of charge. It is the best protection we have against COVID.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 107,325
  • Total Positive – 4,147
  • Percent Positive – 3.86%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.31%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,186 (+38)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 235
  • Patients in ICU – 468 (+23)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 229 (+7)
  • Total Discharges – 192,654 (+201)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 18
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,551
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,533
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 23,619,551
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 36,132
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 356,922
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 76.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 69.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 64.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 58.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 67.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.9%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionAugust 27, 2021August 28, 2021August 29, 2021
Capital Region4.51%4.56%4.55%
Central New York4.41%4.13%4.26%
Finger Lakes4.40%4.44%4.54%
Long Island4.30%4.31%4.35%
Mid-Hudson3.62%3.67%3.65%
Mohawk Valley4.42%4.61%4.60%
New York City2.58%2.53%2.52%
North Country4.52%4.52%4.42%
Southern Tier3.57%3.54%3.74%
Western New York4.13%4.04%4.02%
Statewide3.32%3.29%3.31%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCAugust 27, 2021August 28, 2021August 29, 2021
Bronx2.98%2.97%2.92%
Kings2.69%2.62%2.63%
New York2.06%1.97%1.96%
Queens2.47%2.46%2.48%
Richmond3.35%3.37%3.29

Yesterday, 4,147 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,256,899. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany26,79967
Allegany3,7074
Broome19,99154
Cattaraugus6,11116
Cayuga7,11544
Chautauqua9,65740
Chemung8,26919
Chenango3,87212
Clinton5,08217
Columbia4,3535
Cortland4,33917
Delaware2,66712
Dutchess31,94763
Erie94,435158
Essex1,7720
Franklin2,89417
Fulton4,85220
Genesee5,7069
Greene3,6766
Hamilton3580
Herkimer5,57912
Jefferson6,64617
Lewis2,9583
Livingston4,79914
Madison4,90412
Monroe74,078145
Montgomery4,66621
Nassau198,170384
Niagara21,01037
NYC1,016,0431,505
Oneida24,02380
Onondaga42,362180
Ontario7,93731
Orange52,01966
Orleans3,3136
Oswego8,46241
Otsego3,8115
Putnam11,31919
Rensselaer12,35136
Rockland49,16931
Saratoga17,19051
Schenectady14,41232
Schoharie1,8867
Schuyler1,1445
Seneca2,17611
St. Lawrence7,47533
Steuben7,41228
Suffolk216,316440
Sullivan7,30212
Tioga4,0858
Tompkins5,13866
Ulster15,27134
Warren4,19013
Washington3,45010
Wayne6,32521
Westchester136,965147
Wyoming3,6971
Yates1,2443

Yesterday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,551. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Erie2
Hamilton1
Kings5
Manhattan1
Montgomery1
Nassau1
Queens2
Rensselaer1
Richmond1
Rockland1
Warren1

Yesterday, 19,785 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,413 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region721,823711
Central New York565,285529
Finger Lakes730,176675
Long Island1,741,8653,320
Mid-Hudson1,376,2882,249
Mohawk Valley281,314249
New York City6,121,63810,507
North Country260,929223
Southern Tier374,464336
Western New York795,532986
Statewide12,969,31419,785

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region664,189569
Central New York525,773362
Finger Lakes682,746494
Long Island1,548,5362,710
Mid-Hudson1,221,3711,614
Mohawk Valley260,235171
New York City5,439,77010,498
North Country236,791116
Southern Tier346,592253
Western New York732,985626
Statewide11,658,98817,413

