Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.
“With the emergence of the Omicron variant abroad and warning signs of spikes in cases this winter, the need for basic COVID safety procedures here in New York is more important than ever,” Governor Hochul said. “If you’ve been waiting to get vaccinated, there’s no better time to get your first shot. If you’re eligible to get your booster, get it as soon as possible. And as always, make sure to follow basic pandemic safety measures like wearing a mask and washing your hands with soap and water.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 91,415
- Total Positive – 4,326
- Percent Positive – 4.73%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.95%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,696 (+113)*
- Patients Newly Admitted – 637*
- Patients in ICU – 513 (+4)*
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 280 (+34)*
- Total Discharges – 214,686 (+440)*
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 67
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,412
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,069
- Total vaccine doses administered – 29,554,705
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,597
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 563,937
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, November 24, 2021
|Thursday, November 25, 2021
|Friday, November 26, 2021
|Capital Region
|58.38
|57.05
|51.37
|Central New York
|50.24
|48.04
|45.74
|Finger Lakes
|64.33
|62.51
|59.60
|Long Island
|35.02
|33.90
|31.21
|Mid-Hudson
|24.78
|24.87
|23.48
|Mohawk Valley
|65.03
|62.61
|59.34
|New York City
|17.10
|16.79
|16.01
|North Country
|59.36
|56.02
|53.53
|Southern Tier
|61.88
|58.79
|52.76
|Western New York
|77.45
|75.58
|72.51
|Statewide
|34.94
|34.02
|32.00
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, November 24, 2021
|Thursday, November 25, 2021
|Friday, November 26, 2021
|Capital Region
|6.87%
|6.96%
|7.08%
|Central New York
|6.34%
|6.46%
|6.90%
|Finger Lakes
|8.56%
|8.85%
|9.41%
|Long Island
|4.39%
|4.40%
|4.43%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.08%
|3.14%
|3.30%
|Mohawk Valley
|7.76%
|7.75%
|9.25%
|New York City
|1.67%
|1.65%
|1.69%
|North Country
|7.73%
|7.82%
|8.33%
|Southern Tier
|5.13%
|4.99%
|5.39%
|Western New York
|9.77%
|9.67%
|10.15%
|Statewide
|3.84%
|3.82%
|3.95%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Wednesday, November 24, 2021
|Thursday, November 25, 2021
|Friday, November 26, 2021
|Bronx
|1.64%
|1.65%
|1.60%
|Kings
|1.59%
|1.55%
|1.60%
|New York
|1.27%
|1.25%
|1.30%
|Queens
|2.13%
|2.11%
|2.14%
|Richmond
|2.54%
|2.58%
|2.74%
Yesterday, 4,326 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,684,853. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|34,116
|60
|Allegany
|5,917
|21
|Broome
|27,982
|38
|Cattaraugus
|9,879
|55
|Cayuga
|9,639
|21
|Chautauqua
|14,797
|94
|Chemung
|12,726
|35
|Chenango
|5,490
|11
|Clinton
|7,980
|27
|Columbia
|5,639
|22
|Cortland
|6,047
|7
|Delaware
|4,320
|19
|Dutchess
|37,733
|36
|Erie
|123,297
|410
|Essex
|2,953
|7
|Franklin
|5,335
|44
|Fulton
|7,739
|20
|Genesee
|8,541
|46
|Greene
|4,891
|14
|Hamilton
|510
|–
|Herkimer
|8,180
|15
|Jefferson
|11,202
|79
|Lewis
|4,157
|12
|Livingston
|7,114
|35
|Madison
|7,259
|13
|Monroe
|96,726
|309
|Montgomery
|7,081
|8
|Nassau
|224,617
|238
|Niagara
|28,378
|113
|NYC
|1,129,017
|1,079
|Oneida
|32,856
|88
|Onondaga
|58,942
|147
|Ontario
|11,552
|53
|Orange
|61,721
|88
|Orleans
|5,414
|24
|Oswego
|14,008
|52
|Otsego
|5,301
|23
|Putnam
|13,074
|19
|Rensselaer
|17,188
|41
|Rockland
|55,272
|71
|Saratoga
|24,261
|81
|Schenectady
|19,154
|23
|Schoharie
|2,637
|14
|Schuyler
|1,914
|14
|Seneca
|3,190
|19
|St. Lawrence
|12,660
|26
|Steuben
|12,315
|47
|Suffolk
|253,486
|274
|Sullivan
|9,464
|21
|Tioga
|6,280
|6
|Tompkins
|7,352
|11
|Ulster
|18,908
|43
|Warren
|7,165
|34
|Washington
|6,562
|39
|Wayne
|10,072
|52
|Westchester
|147,642
|93
|Wyoming
|5,229
|30
|Yates
|1,972
|5
Over the last two days, 67 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 46,412. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|2
|Allegany
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Cayuga
|1
|Chautauqua
|2
|Clinton
|1
|Cortland
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|10
|Fulton
|1
|Greene
|1
|Herkimer
|2
|Kings
|6
|Lewis
|1
|Livingston
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|3
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|3
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|5
|Ontario
|1
|Queens
|4
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|4
|Ulster
|2
|Warren
|2
|Washington
|1
Yesterday, 13,069 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 7,121 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|797,345
|645
|Central New York
|614,527
|451
|Finger Lakes
|812,344
|565
|Long Island
|2,004,925
|2,704
|Mid-Hudson
|1,559,440
|2,164
|Mohawk Valley
|308,526
|208
|New York City
|7,177,710
|5,033
|North Country
|286,572
|260
|Southern Tier
|413,872
|240
|Western New York
|892,063
|799
|Statewide
|14,867,324
|13,069
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|716,352
|295
|Central New York
|560,899
|151
|Finger Lakes
|740,389
|319
|Long Island
|1,776,816
|1,284
|Mid-Hudson
|1,362,625
|821
|Mohawk Valley
|283,246
|101
|New York City
|6,377,402
|3,421
|North Country
|255,694
|108
|Southern Tier
|375,315
|109
|Western New York
|805,160
|512
|Statewide
|13,253,898
|7,121