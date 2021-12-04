Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.
“As we expected, we have found three additional cases of the omicron variant in New York State. Now is the time to get your flu shot, get vaccinated, and if you’re fully vaccinated, get your booster if you haven’t already,” Governor Hochul said. “As we begin to add a layer of clothing to stay warm from the cold weather, getting your booster will give you the gift of an added layer of protection against severe illness from COVID-19. We are not defenseless against COVID-19 and its variants, we have the tools to beat it.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 207,831
- Total Positive – 9,907
- Percent Positive – 4.77%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.85%
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,198 (+91)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 494
- Patients in ICU – 616 (+21)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 328 (+19)
- Total Discharges – 216,980 (+371)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 42
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,715
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,354
- Total vaccine doses administered – 30,312,870
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 148,236
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 758,165
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.8%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, December 1, 2021
|Thursday, December 2, 2021
|Friday, December 3, 2021
|Capital Region
|55.74
|60.31
|66.51
|Central New York
|49.67
|56.08
|61.60
|Finger Lakes
|61.53
|66.75
|73.51
|Long Island
|41.63
|47.44
|52.50
|Mid-Hudson
|29.87
|33.17
|36.88
|Mohawk Valley
|64.17
|70.77
|77.18
|New York City
|18.66
|20.42
|22.44
|North Country
|62.53
|68.40
|73.75
|Southern Tier
|56.71
|63.26
|71.33
|Western New York
|68.88
|73.06
|80.43
|Statewide
|36.11
|39.73
|43.81
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, December 1, 2021
|Thursday, December 2, 2021
|Friday, December 3, 2021
|Capital Region
|8.15%
|8.17%
|8.05%
|Central New York
|8.12%
|8.41%
|7.98%
|Finger Lakes
|10.69%
|10.89%
|10.58%
|Long Island
|5.50%
|5.83%
|5.90%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.98%
|4.26%
|4.37%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.90%
|9.31%
|8.74%
|New York City
|2.10%
|2.23%
|2.25%
|North Country
|9.36%
|9.67%
|9.22%
|Southern Tier
|6.49%
|6.77%
|6.50%
|Western New York
|10.92%
|11.32%
|11.15%
|Statewide
|4.61%
|4.85%
|4.85%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Wednesday, December 1, 2021
|Thursday, December 2, 2021
|Friday, December 3, 2021
|Bronx
|2.02%
|2.15%
|2.24%
|Kings
|1.89%
|1.97%
|2.04%
|New York
|1.61%
|1.67%
|1.62%
|Queens
|2.70%
|2.94%
|2.92%
|Richmond
|3.45%
|3.71%
|3.73%
Yesterday, 9,907 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,744,781. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|35,159
|176
|Allegany
|6,191
|45
|Broome
|28,853
|123
|Cattaraugus
|10,337
|83
|Cayuga
|9,951
|49
|Chautauqua
|15,521
|111
|Chemung
|13,197
|102
|Chenango
|5,727
|48
|Clinton
|8,349
|70
|Columbia
|5,880
|38
|Cortland
|6,194
|30
|Delaware
|4,625
|49
|Dutchess
|38,515
|159
|Erie
|128,371
|961
|Essex
|3,073
|14
|Franklin
|5,630
|52
|Fulton
|8,040
|43
|Genesee
|8,949
|80
|Greene
|5,078
|20
|Hamilton
|525
|–
|Herkimer
|8,587
|30
|Jefferson
|11,736
|79
|Lewis
|4,316
|18
|Livingston
|7,459
|57
|Madison
|7,614
|51
|Monroe
|100,149
|639
|Montgomery
|7,406
|53
|Nassau
|229,198
|688
|Niagara
|29,625
|205
|NYC
|1,142,207
|2,265
|Oneida
|33,993
|197
|Onondaga
|60,869
|312
|Ontario
|12,079
|105
|Orange
|63,182
|188
|Orleans
|5,730
|54
|Oswego
|14,611
|98
|Otsego
|5,574
|41
|Putnam
|13,335
|45
|Rensselaer
|17,938
|127
|Rockland
|55,960
|116
|Saratoga
|25,582
|199
|Schenectady
|19,780
|87
|Schoharie
|2,816
|22
|Schuyler
|2,007
|18
|Seneca
|3,400
|40
|St. Lawrence
|13,331
|119
|Steuben
|12,958
|100
|Suffolk
|259,340
|830
|Sullivan
|9,903
|73
|Tioga
|6,548
|31
|Tompkins
|7,625
|68
|Ulster
|19,468
|72
|Warren
|7,621
|62
|Washington
|6,989
|76
|Wayne
|10,658
|95
|Westchester
|149,446
|322
|Wyoming
|5,515
|52
|Yates
|2,061
|20
Yesterday, 42 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,715. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|New Deaths by
County of Residence
|Albany
|2
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|4
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Delaware
|1
|Erie
|5
|Franklin
|1
|Kings
|5
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|1
|Niagara
|2
|Oneida
|3
|Onondaga
|1
|Queens
|3
|Schenectady
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Warren
|2
|Washington
|2
|Wyoming
|2
Yesterday, 25,606 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 25,530 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|803,937
|1,216
|Central New York
|618,223
|571
|Finger Lakes
|819,172
|1,106
|Long Island
|2,021,484
|3,128
|Mid-Hudson
|1,575,692
|2,911
|Mohawk Valley
|310,653
|338
|New York City
|7,251,470
|14,221
|North Country
|288,707
|382
|Southern Tier
|416,204
|432
|Western New York
|899,895
|1,301
|Statewide
|15,005,437
|25,606
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|723,677
|1,795
|Central New York
|564,859
|1,011
|Finger Lakes
|748,476
|1,311
|Long Island
|1,792,957
|2,723
|Mid-Hudson
|1,376,350
|2,751
|Mohawk Valley
|285,567
|423
|New York City
|6,447,842
|12,589
|North Country
|257,433
|340
|Southern Tier
|379,828
|1,101
|Western New York
|813,874
|1,486
|Statewide
|13,390,863
|25,530