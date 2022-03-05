NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“As we continue to make progress with the pandemic across New York State, it’s critical that we follow the smart steps that put us in this position in the first place,” Governor Hochul said. “Vaccines and boosters work and are our most powerful tool in beating back this virus. We will continue to encourage every New Yorker to get the vaccine, get the booster dose, and stay home if you feel sick.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 154,544
  • Total Positive – 2,574
  • Percent Positive – 1.67%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.60%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,541 (-90)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 172
  • Patients in ICU – 282 (+7)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 150 (+9)
  • Total Discharges – 286,864 (+235)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 16
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,819
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,418
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,108,989
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 20,984
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 324,532
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.1%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.7%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.6%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION  Wednesday, March 2, 2022Thursday, March 3, 2022Friday, March 4, 2022
Capital Region  12.4312.5911.39
Central New York  20.7820.1720.52
Finger Lakes  8.257.947.78
Long Island  8.107.577.41
Mid-Hudson  8.297.818.58
Mohawk Valley  13.6313.1611.86
New York City  8.087.918.81
North Country  19.3319.1618.58
Southern Tier  17.0817.7616.27
Western New York  9.749.549.06
Statewide  9.659.409.67

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWednesday, March 2, 2022Thursday, March 3, 2022Friday, March 4, 2022
Capital Region3.05%3.09%2.79%
Central New York4.85%4.59%4.58%
Finger Lakes2.70%2.47%2.32%
Long Island1.79%1.68%1.66%
Mid-Hudson1.70%1.58%1.59%
Mohawk Valley2.70%2.61%2.43%
New York City1.09%1.04%1.09%
North Country4.77%4.56%4.15%
Southern Tier2.83%2.85%2.69%
Western New York2.99%2.86%2.66%
Statewide1.71%1.63%1.60%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHWednesday, March 2, 2022Thursday, March 3, 2022Friday, March 4, 2022
Bronx0.79%0.71%0.87%
Kings0.96%0.94%1.00%
New York1.30%1.28%1.33%
Queens1.16%1.07%1.04%
Richmond1.29%1.26%1.26%

Yesterday 2,574 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,912,822. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,10144
Allegany8,82410
Broome44,47727
Cattaraugus15,2185
Cayuga15,68617
Chautauqua23,3726
Chemung21,02413
Chenango9,1625
Clinton16,36817
Columbia9,9028
Cortland10,3165
Delaware7,573
Dutchess63,29721
Erie206,12665
Essex5,4776
Franklin9,13910
Fulton12,3007
Genesee13,5401
Greene8,459
Hamilton8361
Herkimer13,5615
Jefferson19,65212
Lewis6,0992
Livingston11,4947
Madison12,74214
Monroe149,52359
Montgomery11,6879
Nassau398,883121
Niagara47,29916
NYC2,275,9631,299
Oneida52,28627
Onondaga107,652129
Ontario19,53512
Orange105,547118
Orleans8,5332
Oswego25,09816
Otsego9,6776
Putnam23,3367
Rensselaer30,90413
Rockland91,29053
Saratoga45,25028
Schenectady32,41919
Schoharie4,9142
Schuyler3,3891
Seneca5,7663
St. Lawrence20,59533
Steuben19,57213
Suffolk423,07379
Sullivan18,2106
Tioga10,5132
Tompkins17,56434
Ulster30,90913
Warren13,3189
Washington11,8755
Wayne16,9177
Westchester247,036121
Wyoming8,2322
Yates3,3122

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1066157.5%4542.5%
Central New York583662.1%2237.9%
Finger Lakes2429338.4%14961.6%
Long Island2309340.4%13759.6%
Mid-Hudson1104742.7%6357.3%
Mohawk Valley362055.6%1644.4%
New York City53921439.7%32560.3%
North Country471531.9%3268.1%
Southern Tier632946.0%3454.0%
Western New York1105650.9%5449.1%
Statewide1,54166443.1%87756.9%

Yesterday, 16 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,819. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Dutchess1
Erie3
Greene1
Kings2
Nassau2
New York2
Onondaga1
Ontario1
Saratoga1
Suffolk1
Ulster1

Yesterday, 4,828 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 5,996 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region966,014184
Central New York646,439118
Finger Lakes864,592190
Long Island2,184,641649
Mid-Hudson1,706,029531
Mohawk Valley325,26288
New York City8,014,9182,691
North Country304,138114
Southern Tier439,66577
Western New York954,954186
Statewide16,406,6524,828

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region883,546207
Central New York597,864134
Finger Lakes801,427233
Long Island1,940,523910
Mid-Hudson1,495,093595
Mohawk Valley302,51077
New York City7,098,4323,360
North Country275,36592
Southern Tier402,604119
Western New York877,354269
Statewide14,674,7185,996

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region457,9254543,034
Central New York305,9052891,746
Finger Lakes478,3383952,729
Long Island1,117,2311,26917,772
Mid-Hudson852,4671,21813,299
Mohawk Valley163,2171881,177
New York City2,906,9855,320158,378
North Country143,9141661,000
Southern Tier218,2602461,739
Western New York520,3144703,422
Statewide7,164,55610,015204,296