NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“Our battle with COVID-19 isn’t over yet — we must remain vigilant,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is the tool that will move us forward safely through the pandemic. If you’re eligible, get boosted today to ensure you have the best protection possible against this virus, and consult your child’s pediatrician about vaccinating them as well.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 133,894

Total Positive – 3,117

Percent Positive – 2.33%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.20%

Patient Hospitalization – 845 (-24)

Patients Newly Admitted – 133

Patients in ICU – 143 (+4)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 62 (-3)

Total Discharges – 290,121 (+151)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 14

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,089

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,107

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,390,979

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,112

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 90,108

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Thursday, March 24, 2022 Friday, March 25, 2022 Capital Region 10.40 10.98 11.53 Central New York 36.68 40.44 40.62 Finger Lakes 8.67 9.17 10.06 Long Island 9.10 9.70 9.97 Mid-Hudson 11.92 12.40 11.84 Mohawk Valley 13.48 13.75 14.72 New York City 11.80 12.87 13.38 North Country 17.22 16.84 15.34 Southern Tier 15.19 18.37 19.68 Western New York 8.61 8.47 8.85 Statewide 12.18 13.09 13.43

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Thursday, March 24, 2022 Friday, March 25, 2022 Capital Region 3.11% 3.21% 3.37% Central New York 7.89% 8.91% 8.76% Finger Lakes 2.47% 2.55% 2.76% Long Island 2.08% 2.20% 2.31% Mid-Hudson 2.32% 2.35% 2.30% Mohawk Valley 3.37% 3.42% 3.59% New York City 1.44% 1.55% 1.62% North Country 3.49% 3.46% 3.22% Southern Tier 2.84% 3.26% 3.27% Western New York 1.97% 1.94% 2.07% Statewide 2.02% 2.14% 2.20%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Thursday, March 24, 2022 Friday, March 25, 2022 Bronx 0.74% 0.79% 0.79% Brooklyn 1.37% 1.49% 1.54% Manhattan 2.12% 2.27% 2.34% Queens 1.19% 1.27% 1.36% Staten Island 1.30% 1.42% 1.56%

Yesterday 3,117 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,956,941. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,663 38 Allegany 8,899 3 Broome 44,924 26 Cattaraugus 15,383 25 Cayuga 16,036 20 Chautauqua 23,499 10 Chemung 21,217 17 Chenango 9,249 4 Clinton 16,641 13 Columbia 10,005 9 Cortland 10,515 20 Delaware 7,659 11 Dutchess 63,707 38 Erie 207,626 110 Essex 5,604 7 Franklin 9,420 11 Fulton 12,508 4 Genesee 13,610 10 Greene 8,586 6 Hamilton 870 0 Herkimer 13,708 6 Jefferson 19,927 14 Lewis 6,126 1 Livingston 11,573 7 Madison 12,986 22 Monroe 150,735 112 Montgomery 11,813 4 Nassau 401,654 221 Niagara 47,665 20 NYC 2,294,438 1,342 Oneida 52,876 49 Onondaga 110,947 172 Ontario 19,787 18 Orange 106,146 56 Orleans 8,572 2 Oswego 25,729 63 Otsego 9,823 12 Putnam 23,494 12 Rensselaer 31,201 24 Rockland 91,906 35 Saratoga 45,829 27 Schenectady 32,730 25 Schoharie 4,971 4 Schuyler 3,433 5 Seneca 5,868 3 St. Lawrence 20,986 12 Steuben 19,795 14 Suffolk 425,132 158 Sullivan 18,311 2 Tioga 10,656 6 Tompkins 18,342 70 Ulster 31,489 26 Warren 13,492 13 Washington 12,008 4 Wayne 17,100 6 Westchester 249,452 162 Wyoming 8,262 1 Yates 3,358 5

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 61 46 75.4% 15 24.6% Central New York 57 30 52.6% 27 47.4% Finger Lakes 131 40 30.5% 91 69.5% Long Island 123 51 41.5% 72 58.5% Mid-Hudson 61 34 55.7% 27 44.3% Mohawk Valley 30 14 46.7% 16 53.3% New York City 255 86 33.7% 169 66.3% North Country 34 16 47.1% 18 52.9% Southern Tier 44 17 38.6% 27 61.4% Western New York 49 32 65.3% 17 34.7% Statewide 845 366 43.3% 479 56.7%

Yesterday, 14 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,089. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 2 Chautauqua 1 Erie 1 Greene 1 Kings 1 Monroe 1 Onondaga 1 Queens 1 Saratoga 1 Schoharie 1 St. Lawrence 1 Westchester 1

Yesterday, 3,060 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,661 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 968,406 102 Central New York 647,706 42 Finger Lakes 866,825 129 Long Island 2,191,956 416 Mid-Hudson 1,712,642 313 Mohawk Valley 326,095 35 New York City 8,048,368 1,752 North Country 305,855 61 Southern Tier 440,758 75 Western New York 957,501 135 Statewide 16,466,112 3,060

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 886,427 120 Central New York 599,561 87 Finger Lakes 804,437 160 Long Island 1,951,619 525 Mid-Hudson 1,503,459 426 Mohawk Valley 303,596 61 New York City 7,146,396 1,999 North Country 277,028 50 Southern Tier 403,827 79 Western New York 881,061 154 Statewide 14,757,411 3,661

Booster/Additional Shots: