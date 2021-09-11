Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“Our fight against COVID-19 is not over – it is crucial that New Yorkers continue to wear a mask, wash their hands and get vaccinated if they haven’t already,” Hochul said. “The vaccine is the best defense we have at keeping ourselves and our communities safe from the resurging virus. It is safe, it is free and readily available, and it is effective.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

·         Test Results Reported – 203,374
·         Total Positive – 5,768
·         Percent Positive – 2.84%
·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.22%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 2,414 (+24)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 321
·         Patients in ICU – 518 (+1)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 276 (+1)
·         Total Discharges – 195,775 (+276)
·         New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 34
·         Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,918

·         Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,891

·         Total vaccine doses administered – 24,255,789
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 66,746
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 334,470
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 78.8%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 71.2%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.3%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.0%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.5%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.9%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.8%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.4%

 Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionWednesday, September 8, 2021Thursday, September 9, 2021Friday, September 10, 2021
Capital Region4.51%4.35%4.38%
Central New York5.36%5.38%5.60%
Finger Lakes4.54%4.51%4.55%
Long Island4.42%4.33%4.28%
Mid-Hudson3.76%3.80%3.64%
Mohawk Valley5.82%5.48%5.36%
New York City2.32%2.26%2.19%
North Country6.07%5.53%5.57%
Southern Tier3.17%3.42%3.34%
Western New York4.63%4.60%4.78%
Statewide3.35%3.30%3.22%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCWednesday, September 8, 2021Thursday, September 9, 2021Friday, September 10, 2021
Bronx2.72%2.65%2.59%
Kings2.33%2.26%2.20%
New York1.63%1.55%1.54%
Queens2.38%2.37%2.35%
Richmond3.99%3.92%3.63%

Yesterday, 5,768 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,313,932. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany27,63867
Allegany3,84313
Broome20,88375
Cattaraugus6,46734
Cayuga7,52727
Chautauqua10,24866
Chemung8,59145
Chenango4,03111
Clinton5,29535
Columbia4,47421
Cortland4,58526
Delaware2,83320
Dutchess32,926110
Erie96,746314
Essex1,8588
Franklin3,20132
Fulton5,07312
Genesee5,85817
Greene3,81614
Hamilton3961
Herkimer5,79822
Jefferson7,04258
Lewis3,0578
Livingston4,99214
Madison5,19929
Monroe76,030212
Montgomery4,87611
Nassau202,573377
Niagara21,54952
NYC1,036,3162,177
Oneida24,83072
Onondaga44,085179
Ontario8,23332
Orange53,348139
Orleans3,46726
Oswego9,05154
Otsego4,00819
Putnam11,56610
Rensselaer12,83858
Rockland49,89471
Saratoga17,88895
Schenectady14,85445
Schoharie1,9979
Schuyler1,2129
Seneca2,34518
St. Lawrence8,22664
Steuben7,92855
Suffolk222,256460
Sullivan7,57829
Tioga4,24824
Tompkins5,62127
Ulster15,83964
Warren4,45245
Washington3,67929
Wayne6,58842
Westchester139,048165
Wyoming3,80416
Yates1,3284

Yesterday, 34 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,918. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: 

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx5
Dutchess1
Erie1
Kings2
Madison1
Manhattan3
Oneida2
Onondaga2
Orange1
Otsego1
Queens5
Richmond1
Rockland1
Saratoga1
Schenectady1
Schuyler1
Suffolk4
Westchester1

Yesterday, 38,104 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 30,746 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region734,1901,140
Central New York573,967837
Finger Lakes742,7241,228
Long Island1,794,5514,963
Mid-Hudson1,409,4913,140
Mohawk Valley285,874428
New York City6,330,05923,723
North Country265,767649
Southern Tier380,814661
Western New York809,5131,335
Statewide13,326,95038,104

People with complete vaccine series

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region674,277931
Central New York532,477648
Finger Lakes692,428920
Long Island1,589,8333,586
Mid-Hudson1,248,7202,504
Mohawk Valley264,325416
New York City5,619,09419,661
North Country239,768423
Southern Tier351,454569
Western New York743,8661,088
Statewide11,956,24230,746

