Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“Our fight against COVID-19 is not over – it is crucial that New Yorkers continue to wear a mask, wash their hands and get vaccinated if they haven’t already,” Hochul said. “The vaccine is the best defense we have at keeping ourselves and our communities safe from the resurging virus. It is safe, it is free and readily available, and it is effective.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 203,374

· Total Positive – 5,768

· Percent Positive – 2.84%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.22%

· Patient Hospitalization – 2,414 (+24)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 321

· Patients in ICU – 518 (+1)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 276 (+1)

· Total Discharges – 195,775 (+276)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 34

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,918

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,891

· Total vaccine doses administered – 24,255,789

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 66,746

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 334,470

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 78.8%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 71.2%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.3%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.0%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.8%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.4%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, September 8, 2021 Thursday, September 9, 2021 Friday, September 10, 2021 Capital Region 4.51% 4.35% 4.38% Central New York 5.36% 5.38% 5.60% Finger Lakes 4.54% 4.51% 4.55% Long Island 4.42% 4.33% 4.28% Mid-Hudson 3.76% 3.80% 3.64% Mohawk Valley 5.82% 5.48% 5.36% New York City 2.32% 2.26% 2.19% North Country 6.07% 5.53% 5.57% Southern Tier 3.17% 3.42% 3.34% Western New York 4.63% 4.60% 4.78% Statewide 3.35% 3.30% 3.22%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, September 8, 2021 Thursday, September 9, 2021 Friday, September 10, 2021 Bronx 2.72% 2.65% 2.59% Kings 2.33% 2.26% 2.20% New York 1.63% 1.55% 1.54% Queens 2.38% 2.37% 2.35% Richmond 3.99% 3.92% 3.63%

Yesterday, 5,768 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,313,932. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 27,638 67 Allegany 3,843 13 Broome 20,883 75 Cattaraugus 6,467 34 Cayuga 7,527 27 Chautauqua 10,248 66 Chemung 8,591 45 Chenango 4,031 11 Clinton 5,295 35 Columbia 4,474 21 Cortland 4,585 26 Delaware 2,833 20 Dutchess 32,926 110 Erie 96,746 314 Essex 1,858 8 Franklin 3,201 32 Fulton 5,073 12 Genesee 5,858 17 Greene 3,816 14 Hamilton 396 1 Herkimer 5,798 22 Jefferson 7,042 58 Lewis 3,057 8 Livingston 4,992 14 Madison 5,199 29 Monroe 76,030 212 Montgomery 4,876 11 Nassau 202,573 377 Niagara 21,549 52 NYC 1,036,316 2,177 Oneida 24,830 72 Onondaga 44,085 179 Ontario 8,233 32 Orange 53,348 139 Orleans 3,467 26 Oswego 9,051 54 Otsego 4,008 19 Putnam 11,566 10 Rensselaer 12,838 58 Rockland 49,894 71 Saratoga 17,888 95 Schenectady 14,854 45 Schoharie 1,997 9 Schuyler 1,212 9 Seneca 2,345 18 St. Lawrence 8,226 64 Steuben 7,928 55 Suffolk 222,256 460 Sullivan 7,578 29 Tioga 4,248 24 Tompkins 5,621 27 Ulster 15,839 64 Warren 4,452 45 Washington 3,679 29 Wayne 6,588 42 Westchester 139,048 165 Wyoming 3,804 16 Yates 1,328 4

Yesterday, 34 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,918. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 5 Dutchess 1 Erie 1 Kings 2 Madison 1 Manhattan 3 Oneida 2 Onondaga 2 Orange 1 Otsego 1 Queens 5 Richmond 1 Rockland 1 Saratoga 1 Schenectady 1 Schuyler 1 Suffolk 4 Westchester 1

Yesterday, 38,104 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 30,746 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 734,190 1,140 Central New York 573,967 837 Finger Lakes 742,724 1,228 Long Island 1,794,551 4,963 Mid-Hudson 1,409,491 3,140 Mohawk Valley 285,874 428 New York City 6,330,059 23,723 North Country 265,767 649 Southern Tier 380,814 661 Western New York 809,513 1,335 Statewide 13,326,950 38,104

People with complete vaccine series