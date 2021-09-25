Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.
“New York State is taking decisive action to curb the spread of COVID-19 as we continue to contend with this pandemic across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “There’s no better solution than getting vaccinated, and that’s why we need every single eligible New Yorker to get a shot as soon as possible. We’re working to keep children and families safe, but the vaccine will deliver us into the state’s future and help us truly recover from this devastating time.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 209,381
- Total Positive – 5,288
- Percent Positive – 2.53%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.72%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,345 (+9)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 334
- Patients in ICU – 567 (+12)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 326 (+0)
- Total Discharges – 199,511 (+300)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,372
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,462
- Total vaccine doses administered – 24,965,748
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 65,058
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 343,878
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 81.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 73.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 68.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.1%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, September 22, 2021
|Thursday, September 23, 2021
|Friday, September 24, 2021
|Capital Region
|3.80%
|3.81%
|3.67%
|Central New York
|4.48%
|4.79%
|4.79%
|Finger Lakes
|4.46%
|4.51%
|4.49%
|Long Island
|3.59%
|3.48%
|3.49%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.81%
|2.79%
|2.79%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.58%
|4.69%
|4.69%
|New York City
|1.82%
|1.78%
|1.70%
|North Country
|5.71%
|5.48%
|5.37%
|Southern Tier
|3.38%
|3.52%
|3.36%
|Western New York
|4.26%
|4.37%
|4.36%
|Statewide
|2.75%
|2.76%
|2.72%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Wednesday, September 22, 2021
|Thursday, September 23, 2021
|Friday, September 24, 2021
|Bronx
|1.89%
|1.82%
|1.77%
|Kings
|1.91%
|1.89%
|1.81%
|New York
|1.43%
|1.41%
|1.35%
|Queens
|1.97%
|1.91%
|1.79%
|Richmond
|2.26%
|2.12%
|1.99%
Yesterday, 5,288 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,384,687. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|28,708
|71
|Allegany
|4,077
|16
|Broome
|22,102
|114
|Cattaraugus
|6,833
|28
|Cayuga
|8,013
|32
|Chautauqua
|11,190
|79
|Chemung
|9,277
|93
|Chenango
|4,245
|12
|Clinton
|5,830
|56
|Columbia
|4,719
|20
|Cortland
|4,894
|32
|Delaware
|3,133
|10
|Dutchess
|33,960
|57
|Erie
|99,889
|237
|Essex
|1,977
|7
|Franklin
|3,647
|48
|Fulton
|5,433
|48
|Genesee
|6,176
|29
|Greene
|4,012
|14
|Hamilton
|409
|1
|Herkimer
|6,078
|19
|Jefferson
|7,601
|41
|Lewis
|3,252
|9
|Livingston
|5,264
|33
|Madison
|5,490
|36
|Monroe
|78,767
|251
|Montgomery
|5,189
|40
|Nassau
|207,815
|352
|Niagara
|22,357
|86
|NYC
|1,059,589
|1,490
|Oneida
|26,148
|100
|Onondaga
|46,538
|213
|Ontario
|8,642
|38
|Orange
|54,852
|123
|Orleans
|3,735
|23
|Oswego
|9,862
|73
|Otsego
|4,213
|18
|Putnam
|11,928
|27
|Rensselaer
|13,483
|41
|Rockland
|51,090
|94
|Saratoga
|18,595
|42
|Schenectady
|15,434
|47
|Schoharie
|2,103
|11
|Schuyler
|1,311
|10
|Seneca
|2,506
|10
|St. Lawrence
|9,072
|41
|Steuben
|8,633
|80
|Suffolk
|229,286
|567
|Sullivan
|7,879
|27
|Tioga
|4,484
|20
|Tompkins
|6,024
|23
|Ulster
|16,449
|40
|Warren
|4,769
|17
|Washington
|4,031
|33
|Wayne
|7,099
|56
|Westchester
|141,220
|129
|Wyoming
|3,956
|17
|Yates
|1,419
|7
Yesterday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,372. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|2
|Broome
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Columbia
|1
|Erie
|3
|Fulton
|1
|Kings
|3
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|2
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|3
|Ontario
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|2
|Richmond
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Warren
|1
|Westchester
|1
Yesterday, 34,764 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 31,046 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|745,509
|1,036
|Central New York
|582,555
|772
|Finger Lakes
|756,831
|1,318
|Long Island
|1,858,102
|6,330
|Mid-Hudson
|1,444,070
|2,862
|Mohawk Valley
|291,014
|467
|New York City
|6,560,081
|18,833
|North Country
|270,365
|437
|Southern Tier
|387,947
|735
|Western New York
|828,242
|1,974
|Statewide
|13,724,716
|34,764
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|685,492
|1,079
|Central New York
|540,537
|663
|Finger Lakes
|704,273
|963
|Long Island
|1,642,172
|4,650
|Mid-Hudson
|1,280,156
|2,460
|Mohawk Valley
|269,340
|445
|New York City
|5,817,569
|18,471
|North Country
|243,952
|399
|Southern Tier
|358,004
|664
|Western New York
|759,118
|1,252
|Statewide
|12,300,613
|31,046