Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“Yesterday, we hit a major milestone. Eighty-five percent of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting us one step closer to ending this pandemic and getting our lives back to normal,” Governor Hochul said. “We must continue to do what we can to keep the number of new infections and hospitalizations down. Wear a mask, wash your hands and get your vaccine. It’s that simple.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 216,154
  • Total Positive – 4,804
  • Percent Positive – 2.22%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.47%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,120 (-55)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 260
  • Patients in ICU – 462 (-12)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 254 (-9)
  • Total Discharges – 203,163
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 32
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,837
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,047
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 25,850,896
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 73,603
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 479,952
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 74.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 69.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionWednesday, October 6, 2021Thursday, October 7, 2021Friday, October 8, 2021
Capital Region3.63%3.59%3.61%
Central New York5.09%5.01%5.03%
Finger Lakes4.33%4.30%4.27%
Long Island2.71%2.72%2.71%
Mid-Hudson2.29%2.40%2.43%
Mohawk Valley5.38%5.35%5.35%
New York City1.36%1.36%1.36%
North Country5.26%5.32%5.39%
Southern Tier3.38%3.49%3.61%
Western New York4.39%4.46%4.49%
Statewide2.43%2.45%2.47%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCWednesday, October 6, 2021Thursday, October 7, 2021Friday, October 8, 2021
Bronx1.16%1.17%1.16%
Kings1.70%1.72%1.76%
New York1.03%1.00%0.99%
Queens1.30%1.29%1.27%
Richmond1.53%1.50%1.51%

Yesterday, 2,449,618 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,804. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany29,85279
Allegany4,34424
Broome23,334121
Cattaraugus7,24417
Cayuga8,34622
Chautauqua11,97858
Chemung10,21167
Chenango4,47527
Clinton6,38647
Columbia4,8805
Cortland5,15723
Delaware3,36820
Dutchess34,93576
Erie103,449266
Essex2,1506
Franklin4,01238
Fulton5,99825
Genesee6,65225
Greene4,24521
Hamilton4251
Herkimer6,43147
Jefferson8,27264
Lewis3,43111
Livingston5,49513
Madison5,86231
Monroe81,720217
Montgomery5,60834
Nassau211,636301
Niagara23,27160
NYC1,077,7631,265
Oneida27,560103
Onondaga49,737220
Ontario9,01219
Orange56,299119
Orleans4,08922
Oswego10,83680
Otsego4,40216
Putnam12,23930
Rensselaer14,20964
Rockland52,27085
Saratoga19,49858
Schenectady16,07053
Schoharie2,2147
Schuyler1,4226
Seneca2,6557
St. Lawrence9,82868
Steuben9,48864
Suffolk235,189433
Sullivan8,19028
Tioga4,78935
Tompkins6,31527
Ulster16,92236
Warren5,14118
Washington4,33219
Wayne7,64147
Westchester142,649101
Wyoming4,19921
Yates1,4937

Yesterday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,837. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx1
Cattaraugus1
Delaware2
Erie4
Kings1
Manhattan2
Nassau2
Niagara1
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Ontario1
Otsego1
Queens2
Richmond1
Saratoga1
Steuben4
Suffolk4
Ulster1
Wayne1

A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region754,754597
Central New York588,870456
Finger Lakes768,062714
Long Island1,897,0773,107
Mid-Hudson1,470,0731,620
Mohawk Valley295,069381
New York City6,736,10211,517
North Country273,605220
Southern Tier392,874359
Western New York842,9981,062
Statewide14,019,48420,033

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region694,370695
Central New York546,559494
Finger Lakes714,515842
Long Island1,683,1823,675
Mid-Hudson1,305,8891,973
Mohawk Valley273,199326
New York City5,986,14613,889
North Country247,664334
Southern Tier363,021450
Western New York771,5531,315
Statewide12,586,09823,993

