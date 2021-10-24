Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“We’ve worked hard and already hit a milestone of eighty-five percent of adult New Yorkers with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and we need to keep it up to get that number even higher,” Governor Hochul said. “Every day the people of this great state show that they know what to do to keep themselves and their loved ones safe and healthy. Getting the vaccine is free, easy, and effective. If you haven’t already, get yours today.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 208,561

Total Positive – 4,338

Percent Positive – 2.08%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.15%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,048 (-18)

Patients Newly Admitted – 239

Patients in ICU – 461 (+1)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 250 (+3)

Total Discharges – 206,570 (+233)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 37

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,316

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,617

Total vaccine doses administered – 26,587,435

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 59,830

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 365,588

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 75.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Thursday, October 21, 2021 Friday, October 22, 2021 Capital Region 3.75% 3.66% 3.62% Central New York 5.18% 4.80% 4.27% Finger Lakes 4.62% 4.59% 4.61% Long Island 2.46% 2.34% 2.23% Mid-Hudson 2.07% 2.02% 1.93% Mohawk Valley 4.74% 4.42% 4.10% New York City 1.15% 1.10% 1.07% North Country 5.82% 5.57% 5.20% Southern Tier 3.39% 3.33% 3.22% Western New York 4.96% 4.60% 4.57% Statewide 2.30% 2.20% 2.15%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Thursday, October 21, 2021 Friday, October 22, 2021 Bronx 0.97% 0.96% 0.92% Kings 1.40% 1.38% 1.34% New York 0.82% 0.75% 0.71% Queens 1.10% 1.05% 1.05% Richmond 1.73% 1.59% 1.53%

On Friday, 4,338 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,507,829. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 31,020 105 Allegany 4,661 20 Broome 24,657 105 Cattaraugus 7,817 65 Cayuga 8,702 28 Chautauqua 12,500 51 Chemung 11,021 55 Chenango 4,715 9 Clinton 6,787 37 Columbia 5,037 12 Cortland 5,380 23 Delaware 3,585 11 Dutchess 35,740 69 Erie 106,959 381 Essex 2,347 20 Franklin 4,328 28 Fulton 6,412 47 Genesee 7,082 44 Greene 4,410 9 Hamilton 439 1 Herkimer 6,861 30 Jefferson 8,983 59 Lewis 3,636 15 Livingston 5,780 25 Madison 6,251 31 Monroe 84,784 252 Montgomery 6,022 29 Nassau 214,772 202 Niagara 24,170 94 NYC 1,092,348 874 Oneida 28,822 102 Onondaga 52,355 189 Ontario 9,423 45 Orange 57,712 92 Orleans 4,384 29 Oswego 11,764 56 Otsego 4,606 14 Putnam 12,529 20 Rensselaer 14,902 63 Rockland 53,233 55 Saratoga 20,424 82 Schenectady 16,876 97 Schoharie 2,322 21 Schuyler 1,546 2 Seneca 2,757 11 St. Lawrence 10,664 66 Steuben 10,245 60 Suffolk 240,189 312 Sullivan 8,511 13 Tioga 5,162 32 Tompkins 6,549 23 Ulster 17,327 27 Warren 5,542 41 Washington 4,667 26 Wayne 8,251 49 Westchester 143,776 59 Wyoming 4,418 11 Yates 1,667 10

On Friday, 37 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,316. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Allegany 1 Bronx 1 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 1 Chenango 2 Erie 3 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Kings 2 Monroe 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 3 Niagara 1 Onondaga 3 Orange 1 Orleans 1 Oswego 2 Queens 3 Rensselaer 2 Richmond 1 Saratoga 1 Schenectady 1 Suffolk 2 Westchester 1

On Friday, 13,053 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,673 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 761,567 472 Central New York 593,052 338 Finger Lakes 774,751 585 Long Island 1,921,217 927 Mid-Hudson 1,487,093 803 Mohawk Valley 297,807 207 New York City 6,847,634 8,405 North Country 276,115 203 Southern Tier 396,278 348 Western New York 851,113 765 Statewide 14,206,627 13,053

People with complete vaccine series: