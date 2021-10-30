Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“The vaccine is the best tool we have to prevent a spike in our numbers like we saw last year,” Governor Hochul said. “Now with booster shots available, it is crucial that New Yorkers continue to do what’s best for their communities and their loved ones. If you haven’t already, please get your vaccine today. It’s safe, effective, free, and readily available.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 199,641

Total Positive – 3,977

Percent Positive – 1.99%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.13%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,864 (-49)

Patients Newly Admitted – 219

Patients in ICU – 455 (-14)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 254 (-2)

Total Discharges – 208,169 (+244)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 32

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,541

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,913

Total vaccine doses administered – 27,133,175

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 103,348

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 545,740

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Thursday, October 28, 2021 Friday, October 29, 2021 Capital Region 3.65% 3.58% 3.75% Central New York 4.28% 4.14% 4.32% Finger Lakes 4.38% 4.49% 4.45% Long Island 2.13% 2.08% 2.10% Mid-Hudson 1.81% 1.73% 1.76% Mohawk Valley 4.19% 4.27% 4.24% New York City 0.97% 0.96% 0.95% North Country 4.75% 4.85% 4.88% Southern Tier 3.16% 3.35% 3.12% Western New York 4.69% 5.23% 5.30% Statewide 2.08% 2.14% 2.13%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Thursday, October 28, 2021 Friday, October 29, 2021 Bronx 0.85% 0.82% 0.84% Kings 1.13% 1.13% 1.09% New York 0.74% 0.74% 0.75% Queens 0.93% 0.90% 0.89% Richmond 1.48% 1.56% 1.49%

Yesterday, 3,977 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,533,557. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 31,574 89 Allegany 4,883 35 Broome 25,238 72 Cattaraugus 8,163 50 Cayuga 8,845 18 Chautauqua 12,772 44 Chemung 11,315 40 Chenango 4,816 11 Clinton 6,994 32 Columbia 5,118 13 Cortland 5,520 22 Delaware 3,671 9 Dutchess 36,019 36 Erie 109,071 337 Essex 2,448 15 Franklin 4,462 14 Fulton 6,634 37 Genesee 7,311 35 Greene 4,492 9 Hamilton 457 13 Herkimer 7,055 27 Jefferson 9,356 59 Lewis 3,717 13 Livingston 5,935 17 Madison 6,418 28 Monroe 86,230 237 Montgomery 6,211 27 Nassau 216,060 197 Niagara 24,695 91 NYC 1,097,898 834 Oneida 29,334 112 Onondaga 53,532 153 Ontario 9,627 29 Orange 58,280 131 Orleans 4,534 30 Oswego 12,172 64 Otsego 4,717 15 Putnam 12,632 12 Rensselaer 15,274 61 Rockland 53,632 61 Saratoga 20,934 92 Schenectady 17,259 51 Schoharie 2,379 11 Schuyler 1,597 6 Seneca 2,801 11 St. Lawrence 11,026 53 Steuben 10,530 32 Suffolk 242,050 283 Sullivan 8,649 15 Tioga 5,346 36 Tompkins 6,662 13 Ulster 17,530 31 Warren 5,768 38 Washington 4,864 30 Wayne 8,506 36 Westchester 144,343 91 Wyoming 4,488 10 Yates 1,713 9

Yesterday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 45,541. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Cattaraugus 1 Erie 4 Herkimer 2 Jefferson 1 Kings 2 Madison 2 Monroe 2 Nassau 3 Oneida 1 Oswego 2 Queens 2 Richmond 1 Suffolk 6 Ulster 1 Westchester 1

Yesterday, 22,999 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,832 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 765,912 861 Central New York 595,482 395 Finger Lakes 779,409 912 Long Island 1,937,880 2,959 Mid-Hudson 1,499,067 2,410 Mohawk Valley 299,432 254 New York City 6,917,645 13,584 North Country 277,553 247 Southern Tier 398,847 492 Western New York 856,379 885 Statewide 14,327,606 22,999

People with complete vaccine series: