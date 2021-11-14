Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic once and for all – if you haven’t gotten yours already, it’s crucial that you do,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is proven effective and safe, and it’s free. Everyone aged five and up can get it and doing so is the best way to keep your family safe.”

Test Results Reported – 202,482

Total Positive – 6,477

Percent Positive – 3.20%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.12%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,869 (+15)

Patients Newly Admitted – 253

Patients in ICU – 374 (-2)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 210 (0)

Total Discharges – 211,157 (+231)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 20

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,980

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,479

Total vaccine doses administered – 28,283,006

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 104,117

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 651,544

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 72.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Thursday, November 11, 2021 Friday, November 12, 2021 Capital Region 5.20% 5.22% 5.43% Central New York 5.02% 5.39% 5.33% Finger Lakes 7.29% 7.72% 8.08% Long Island 2.73% 2.88% 3.03% Mid-Hudson 2.19% 2.27% 2.39% Mohawk Valley 6.14% 6.33% 6.42% New York City 1.24% 1.26% 1.32% North Country 5.99% 6.29% 6.45% Southern Tier 4.11% 4.24% 4.36% Western New York 7.06% 7.41% 7.70% Statewide 2.90% 3.00% 3.12%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Thursday, November 11, 2021 Friday, November 12, 2021 Bronx 1.00% 1.06% 1.17% Kings 1.37% 1.41% 1.44% New York 1.06% 1.07% 1.08% Queens 1.28% 1.28% 1.41% Richmond 1.62% 1.63% 1.77%

Yesterday, 6,477 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,597,822. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 32,720 114 Allegany 5,431 49 Broome 26,521 126 Cattaraugus 8,903 75 Cayuga 9,209 32 Chautauqua 13,529 72 Chemung 11,929 54 Chenango 5,105 30 Clinton 7,487 40 Columbia 5,274 11 Cortland 5,796 20 Delaware 3,976 37 Dutchess 36,782 80 Erie 114,732 509 Essex 2,747 24 Franklin 4,827 48 Fulton 7,173 59 Genesee 7,825 41 Greene 4,647 8 Hamilton 486 5 Herkimer 7,596 53 Jefferson 10,235 91 Lewis 3,896 20 Livingston 6,429 46 Madison 6,830 50 Monroe 90,874 480 Montgomery 6,625 47 Nassau 219,384 346 Niagara 26,114 150 NYC 1,111,039 1,382 Oneida 30,829 149 Onondaga 55,934 220 Ontario 10,501 85 Orange 59,754 137 Orleans 4,994 40 Oswego 12,966 68 Otsego 4,969 25 Putnam 12,802 22 Rensselaer 16,144 71 Rockland 54,375 58 Saratoga 22,244 151 Schenectady 18,019 69 Schoharie 2,480 5 Schuyler 1,727 15 Seneca 2,928 14 St. Lawrence 11,816 59 Steuben 11,335 73 Suffolk 246,670 479 Sullivan 8,986 44 Tioga 5,812 43 Tompkins 6,934 41 Ulster 18,074 58 Warren 6,362 94 Washington 5,581 104 Wayne 9,247 84 Westchester 145,602 131 Wyoming 4,793 30 Yates 1,823 9

Yesterday, 20 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,980. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Allegany 1 Bronx 2 Chemung 1 Erie 2 Jefferson 1 Kings 3 Monroe 3 Nassau 1 Oneida 1 Onondaga 1 Ontario 1 Rensselaer 1 Suffolk 1 Sullivan 1

Yesterday, 24,651 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,276 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 778,792 1,588 Central New York 602,008 835 Finger Lakes 793,666 1,459 Long Island 1,972,999 4,279 Mid-Hudson 1,527,259 3,931 Mohawk Valley 303,335 428 New York City 7,016,615 8,589 North Country 280,919 420 Southern Tier 406,684 1,269 Western New York 871,478 1,853 Statewide 14,553,755 24,651

People with complete vaccine series: