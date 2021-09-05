Governor Hochul provides September 5 coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“New York State continues to battle COVID-19, and it’s vital that we address the Delta variant by getting as many people vaccinated as we possibly can,” Hochul said. “To everyone eligible who has not yet received their shot—join the millions of New Yorkers who’ve gotten vaccinated and keep your friends and neighbors safe. Vaccines are available at a variety of convenient sites across the state and the shot is safe, so get it today.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 148,145
  • Total Positive – 4,495
  • Percent Positive – 3.03%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.31%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,281 (-78)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 273
  • Patients in ICU – 516 (-16)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 259 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 194,253 (+323)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,724
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,654
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 23,963,992
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 42,673
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 380,573
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 77.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 65.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSeptember 2, 2021September 3, 2021September 4, 2021
Capital Region4.53%4.78%4.72%
Central New York4.49%4.57%4.70%
Finger Lakes4.37%4.50%4.41%
Long Island4.28%4.23%4.31%
Mid-Hudson3.53%3.61%3.60%
Mohawk Valley4.50%4.67%4.72%
New York City2.42%2.39%2.41%
North Country5.17%5.11%5.11%
Southern Tier3.38%3.29%3.29%
Western New York4.08%4.25%4.23%
Statewide3.26%3.28%3.31%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSeptember 2, 2021September 3, 2021September 4, 2021
Bronx2.88%2.83%2.84%
Kings2.45%2.43%2.47%
New York1.89%1.82%1.83%
Queens2.34%2.31%2.32%
Richmond3.50%3.63%3.70%

Yesterday, 4,495 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,285,778. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany27,25252
Allegany3,7757
Broome20,47165
Cattaraugus6,26911
Cayuga7,31017
Chautauqua9,88939
Chemung8,41020
Chenango3,96812
Clinton5,17323
Columbia4,40710
Cortland4,45321
Delaware2,73317
Dutchess32,42677
Erie95,513133
Essex1,8145
Franklin3,04826
Fulton4,97310
Genesee5,77612
Greene3,7419
Hamilton3702
Herkimer5,68114
Jefferson6,80916
Lewis3,0097
Livingston4,91417
Madison5,04224
Monroe75,117130
Montgomery4,77417
Nassau200,481419
Niagara21,29454
NYC1,026,4231,626
Oneida24,42156
Onondaga43,16690
Ontario8,07819
Orange52,709102
Orleans3,3966
Oswego8,73728
Otsego3,90614
Putnam11,46018
Rensselaer12,60131
Rockland49,57067
Saratoga17,55153
Schenectady14,65428
Schoharie1,9348
Schuyler1,1748
Seneca2,25620
St. Lawrence7,83749
Steuben7,67674
Suffolk219,387547
Sullivan7,45027
Tioga4,15910
Tompkins5,43761
Ulster15,55956
Warren4,30614
Washington3,54316
Wayne6,43217
Westchester138,048175
Wyoming3,7421
Yates1,2748

Yesterday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,724. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Cayuga1
Dutchess2
Erie2
Kings1
Manhattan1
Monroe3
Nassau2
Ontario1
Queens1
Schenectady1
Seneca1
St. Lawrence2
Steuben2
Suffolk3
Sullivan1
Westchester1

Yesterday, 23,145 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 20,712 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region728,810681
Central New York570,058543
Finger Lakes737,134722
Long Island1,769,5113,117
Mid-Hudson1,394,0381,843
Mohawk Valley283,685271
New York City6,237,87914,852
North Country263,420272
Southern Tier377,698317
Western New York802,073527
Statewide13,164,30623,145

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region669,566588
Central New York529,374376
Finger Lakes687,899578
Long Island1,571,2613,097
Mid-Hudson1,235,6891,737
Mohawk Valley262,252233
New York City5,537,28613,168
North Country238,307203
Southern Tier348,959273
Western New York737,899459
Statewide11,818,49220,712

