Governor Hochul provides September 5 coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“New York State continues to battle COVID-19, and it’s vital that we address the Delta variant by getting as many people vaccinated as we possibly can,” Hochul said. “To everyone eligible who has not yet received their shot—join the millions of New Yorkers who’ve gotten vaccinated and keep your friends and neighbors safe. Vaccines are available at a variety of convenient sites across the state and the shot is safe, so get it today.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 148,145

Total Positive – 4,495

Percent Positive – 3.03%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.31%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,281 (-78)

Patients Newly Admitted – 273

Patients in ICU – 516 (-16)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 259 (-1)

Total Discharges – 194,253 (+323)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,724

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,654

Total vaccine doses administered – 23,963,992

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 42,673

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 380,573

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 77.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 65.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region September 2, 2021 September 3, 2021 September 4, 2021 Capital Region 4.53% 4.78% 4.72% Central New York 4.49% 4.57% 4.70% Finger Lakes 4.37% 4.50% 4.41% Long Island 4.28% 4.23% 4.31% Mid-Hudson 3.53% 3.61% 3.60% Mohawk Valley 4.50% 4.67% 4.72% New York City 2.42% 2.39% 2.41% North Country 5.17% 5.11% 5.11% Southern Tier 3.38% 3.29% 3.29% Western New York 4.08% 4.25% 4.23% Statewide 3.26% 3.28% 3.31%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC September 2, 2021 September 3, 2021 September 4, 2021 Bronx 2.88% 2.83% 2.84% Kings 2.45% 2.43% 2.47% New York 1.89% 1.82% 1.83% Queens 2.34% 2.31% 2.32% Richmond 3.50% 3.63% 3.70%

Yesterday, 4,495 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,285,778. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 27,252 52 Allegany 3,775 7 Broome 20,471 65 Cattaraugus 6,269 11 Cayuga 7,310 17 Chautauqua 9,889 39 Chemung 8,410 20 Chenango 3,968 12 Clinton 5,173 23 Columbia 4,407 10 Cortland 4,453 21 Delaware 2,733 17 Dutchess 32,426 77 Erie 95,513 133 Essex 1,814 5 Franklin 3,048 26 Fulton 4,973 10 Genesee 5,776 12 Greene 3,741 9 Hamilton 370 2 Herkimer 5,681 14 Jefferson 6,809 16 Lewis 3,009 7 Livingston 4,914 17 Madison 5,042 24 Monroe 75,117 130 Montgomery 4,774 17 Nassau 200,481 419 Niagara 21,294 54 NYC 1,026,423 1,626 Oneida 24,421 56 Onondaga 43,166 90 Ontario 8,078 19 Orange 52,709 102 Orleans 3,396 6 Oswego 8,737 28 Otsego 3,906 14 Putnam 11,460 18 Rensselaer 12,601 31 Rockland 49,570 67 Saratoga 17,551 53 Schenectady 14,654 28 Schoharie 1,934 8 Schuyler 1,174 8 Seneca 2,256 20 St. Lawrence 7,837 49 Steuben 7,676 74 Suffolk 219,387 547 Sullivan 7,450 27 Tioga 4,159 10 Tompkins 5,437 61 Ulster 15,559 56 Warren 4,306 14 Washington 3,543 16 Wayne 6,432 17 Westchester 138,048 175 Wyoming 3,742 1 Yates 1,274 8

Yesterday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,724. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 2 Cayuga 1 Dutchess 2 Erie 2 Kings 1 Manhattan 1 Monroe 3 Nassau 2 Ontario 1 Queens 1 Schenectady 1 Seneca 1 St. Lawrence 2 Steuben 2 Suffolk 3 Sullivan 1 Westchester 1

Yesterday, 23,145 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 20,712 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 728,810 681 Central New York 570,058 543 Finger Lakes 737,134 722 Long Island 1,769,511 3,117 Mid-Hudson 1,394,038 1,843 Mohawk Valley 283,685 271 New York City 6,237,879 14,852 North Country 263,420 272 Southern Tier 377,698 317 Western New York 802,073 527 Statewide 13,164,306 23,145

People with complete vaccine series: