NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“We must stay vigilant against the winter COVID-19 surge by taking the proper precautions against the spread of this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “This is not March of 2020, we are not defenseless. We have the tools to protect ourselves and the vulnerable loves ones in our families: Get vaccinated, get the booster and wear a mask when indoors or in large gatherings. Don’t take a chance during the winter surge.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 267,422

– 267,422 Total Positive – 22,478

– 22,478 Percent Positive – 8.41%

– 8.41% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.88%

– 6.88% Patient Hospitalization – 3,880 (-29)

– 3,880 (-29) Patients Newly Admitted – 542

– 542 Patients in ICU – 761 (+16)

– 761 (+16) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 448 (+11)

– 448 (+11) Total Discharges – 223,318 (+540)

– 223,318 (+540) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 58

– 58 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,551

– 47,551 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,253

– 60,253 Total vaccine doses administered – 32,372,596

– 32,372,596 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 136,402

– 136,402 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 1,073,824

– 1,073,824 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 88.0%

– 88.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.9%

– 79.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 94.3%

– 94.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.3%

– 82.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 76.6%

– 76.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 68.9%

– 68.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.0%

– 82.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Thursday, December 16, 2021 Friday, December 17, 2021 Saturday, December 18, 2021 Capital Region 58.15 59.25 59.87 Central New York 64.62 67.44 68.16 Finger Lakes 55.35 57.62 56.81 Long Island 87.01 93.69 102.76 Mid-Hudson 58.04 63.30 68.83 Mohawk Valley 75.56 76.30 77.04 New York City 65.95 79.12 92.92 North Country 62.30 59.40 57.08 Southern Tier 102.54 103.99 110.44 Western New York 59.73 58.00 56.22 Statewide 67.84 75.29 83.26

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, December 16, 2021 Friday, December 17, 2021 Saturday, December 18, 2021 Capital Region 6.59% 6.67% 6.93% Central New York 7.55% 8.20% 8.20% Finger Lakes 8.18% 8.26% 8.31% Long Island 8.19% 8.73% 9.32% Mid-Hudson 5.48% 5.76% 6.08% Mohawk Valley 8.00% 8.20% 8.71% New York City 4.39% 5.23% 6.04% North Country 8.04% 7.61% 7.57% Southern Tier 6.97% 6.76% 7.26% Western New York 9.24% 9.05% 9.09% Statewide 5.73% 6.29% 6.88%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, December 16, 2021 Friday, December 17, 2021 Saturday, December 18, 2021 Bronx 3.83% 4.73% 5.53% Kings 4.25% 5.12% 6.00% New York 4.49% 5.45% 6.36% Queens 4.53% 5.24% 5.99% Richmond 5.26% 5.71% 5.98%

Yesterday, 22,478 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,940,194. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 192* Albany 37,566 187 – Allegany 6,717 31 – Broome 31,273 193 1 Cattaraugus 11,076 54 – Cayuga 10,720 55 – Chautauqua 16,803 84 – Chemung 14,227 68 – Chenango 6,334 37 – Clinton 9,109 63 – Columbia 6,418 38 – Cortland 6,719 40 – Delaware 5,131 36 – Dutchess 41,055 216 1 Erie 136,795 373 – Essex 3,395 22 – Franklin 6,123 25 – Fulton 8,672 40 – Genesee 9,660 30 – Greene 5,548 38 – Hamilton 575 2 – Herkimer 9,418 51 – Jefferson 12,629 20 – Lewis 4,608 17 – Livingston 8,064 24 – Madison 8,387 46 – Monroe 106,459 374 – Montgomery 7,945 26 – Nassau 245,792 2,023 8 Niagara 31,978 95 – NYC 1,221,190 12,404 41 Oneida 36,590 135 4 Onondaga 65,258 297 1 Ontario 13,203 67 – Orange 67,162 368 – Orleans 6,201 24 – Oswego 16,039 69 – Otsego 6,242 40 – Putnam 14,320 105 – Rensselaer 19,438 107 – Rockland 58,283 271 – Saratoga 27,915 139 – Schenectady 21,078 63 – Schoharie 3,199 19 – Schuyler 2,264 29 – Seneca 3,718 21 – St. Lawrence 14,519 79 – Steuben 14,052 51 – Suffolk 278,108 1,950 16 Sullivan 10,752 64 – Tioga 7,186 41 – Tompkins 10,321 556 117 Ulster 20,722 80 – Warren 8,340 59 – Washington 7,735 51 – Wayne 11,666 56 – Westchester 157,296 983 3 Wyoming 5,936 33 – Yates 2,265 9 – Unknown – – –

Over the last two days, 58 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,551. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Allegany 1 Bronx 3 Chautauqua 3 Erie 5 Genesee 1 Herkimer 3 Jefferson 1 Kings 8 Manhattan 3 Monroe 2 Nassau 2 Niagara 3 Oneida 1 Onondaga 6 Ontario 1 Orange 1 Putnam 1 Queens 5 Rockland 2 Saratoga 1 Suffolk 4

Yesterday, 30,413 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,668 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 929,630 1,360 Central New York 624,350 495 Finger Lakes 829,663 644 Long Island 2,056,176 1,668 Mid-Hudson 1,607,328 2,545 Mohawk Valley 314,125 143 New York City 7,452,887 22,252 North Country 291,968 197 Southern Tier 422,350 164 Western New York 913,187 945 Statewide 15,441,664 30,413

People with complete vaccine series: