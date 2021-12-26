NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.
“As we come home from holiday gatherings, it is as important as ever to take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 this season,” Governor Hochul said. “Wear your mask, wash your hands, and if you haven’t yet, get vaccinated and boosted. The vaccine is the best tool we have to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe as we head into the new year. Take advantage of having it readily available and get yours today.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – Dec. 24: 400,030/Dec. 25: 257,325***
- Total Positive – Dec. 24: 49,708/Dec. 25: 36,454***
- Percent Positive – 14.17%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 11.70%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,891*
- Patients Newly Admitted – 839*
- Patients in ICU – 880 (-4)*
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 501 (+6)*
- Total Discharges – 226,474 (+676)*
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 60*
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,929*
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,751
- Total vaccine doses administered – 33,105,549
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,046
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 732,953
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 88.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%**
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.6%**
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 77.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.9%**
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.3**
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Dec. 23
|Dec. 24
|Dec. 25
|Capital Region
|73.13
|73.88
|72.5
|Central New York
|76.38
|75.36
|73.28
|Finger Lakes
|59.28
|57.42
|54.51
|Long Island
|173.85
|201.92
|216.1
|Mid-Hudson
|116.99
|134.3
|140.16
|Mohawk Valley
|75.8
|70.47
|64.44
|New York City
|204.25
|237.31
|256.7
|North Country
|51.01
|50.23
|46.44
|Southern Tier
|91.26
|86.18
|70.34
|Western New York
|59.65
|65.41
|68.37
|Statewide
|147.83
|168.15
|178.37
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, December 23, 2021
|Friday, December 24, 2021
|Saturday, December 25, 2021
|Capital Region
|8.61%
|9.03%
|9.23%
|Central New York
|8.77%
|8.69%
|9.05%
|Finger Lakes
|8.38%
|8.52%
|8.85%
|Long Island
|13.05%
|13.98%
|14.79%
|Mid-Hudson
|9.43%
|10.35%
|11.04%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.79%
|9.21%
|9.40%
|New York City
|10.20%
|11.00%
|11.76%
|North Country
|6.96%
|7.08%
|7.07%
|Southern Tier
|7.34%
|7.91%
|7.89%
|Western New York
|8.88%
|9.31%
|9.69%
|Statewide
|10.18%
|10.98%
|11.70%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, December 23, 2021
|Friday, December 24, 2021
|Saturday, December 25, 2021
|Bronx
|10.73%
|12.37%
|13.78%
|Kings
|10.15%
|10.86%
|11.47%
|New York
|9.70%
|9.99%
|10.50%
|Queens
|10.69%
|11.78%
|12.70%
|Richmond
|10.24%
|11.46%
|12.34%
Yesterday, 36,454 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled to 3,184,195. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|39,158
|206
|Allegany
|6,861
|7
|Broome
|32,356
|134
|Cattaraugus
|11,289
|6
|Cayuga
|11,035
|18
|Chautauqua
|17,235
|32
|Chemung
|14,609
|36
|Chenango
|6,533
|18
|Clinton
|9,519
|48
|Columbia
|6,677
|22
|Cortland
|6,999
|40
|Delaware
|5,322
|8
|Dutchess
|42,998
|246
|Erie
|141,578
|750
|Essex
|3,527
|9
|Franklin
|6,273
|19
|Fulton
|8,853
|16
|Genesee
|9,903
|14
|Greene
|5,831
|20
|Hamilton
|584
|0
|Herkimer
|9,779
|24
|Jefferson
|12,884
|21
|Lewis
|4,685
|0
|Livingston
|8,284
|13
|Madison
|8,702
|10
|Monroe
|109,437
|320
|Montgomery
|8,141
|5
|Nassau
|268,422
|3,438
|Niagara
|33,017
|128
|NYC
|1,372,105
|23,804
|Oneida
|37,742
|44
|Onondaga
|67,800
|307
|Ontario
|13,619
|18
|Orange
|70,609
|347
|Orleans
|6,322
|7
|Oswego
|16,565
|19
|Otsego
|6,438
|13
|Putnam
|15,093
|17
|Rensselaer
|20,247
|99
|Rockland
|61,500
|386
|Saratoga
|29,297
|152
|Schenectady
|21,589
|22
|Schoharie
|3,302
|4
|Schuyler
|2,347
|13
|Seneca
|3,812
|4
|St. Lawrence
|14,848
|20
|Steuben
|14,343
|17
|Suffolk
|298,430
|3,353
|Sullivan
|11,352
|82
|Tioga
|7,398
|13
|Tompkins
|10,997
|70
|Ulster
|21,494
|93
|Warren
|8,726
|40
|Washington
|8,019
|16
|Wayne
|11,980
|11
|Westchester
|169,325
|1,869
|Wyoming
|6,088
|4
|Yates
|2,317
|2
|Grand Total
|3,184,195
|36,454
As of Dec. 24, 60 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 47,929. Death numbers were not compiled on Dec. 25 in observance of the holiday. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|1
|Broome
|2
|Cattaraugus
|2
|Chautauqua
|2
|Chemung
|1
|Erie
|5
|Genesee
|1
|Herkimer
|1
|Kings
|3
|Livingston
|2
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|3
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|4
|Onondaga
|2
|Orange
|1
|Putnam
|1
|Queens
|8
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|2
|Saratoga
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Seneca
|1
|Suffolk
|3
|Ulster
|1
|Washington
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|2
|Grand Total
|60
Yesterday, 6,163 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,407 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|934,480
|71
|Central New York
|626,785
|-6
|Finger Lakes
|833,858
|16
|Long Island
|2,072,264
|-1,016
|Mid-Hudson
|1,621,838
|-387
|Mohawk Valley
|315,417
|0
|New York City
|7,558,213
|7,456
|North Country
|293,116
|3
|Southern Tier
|424,519
|-42
|Western New York
|919,188
|68
|Statewide
|15,599,678
|6,163
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|852,482
|98
|Central New York
|579,120
|68
|Finger Lakes
|769,405
|35
|Long Island
|1,835,767
|-4
|Mid-Hudson
|1,418,544
|92
|Mohawk Valley
|291,684
|44
|New York City
|6,649,556
|2,950
|North Country
|264,119
|6
|Southern Tier
|388,200
|7
|Western New York
|839,426
|111
|Statewide
|13,888,303
|3,407