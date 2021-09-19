Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“COVID-19 remains a threat to New Yorkers across the state, and it’s critical that we take decisive action to vaccinate more people and slow the spread,” Governor Hochul said. “We continue to implement important masking requirements to protect children and families, but getting shots in arms is the key to a safe and healthy future. Vaccines are available for free at convenient sites and millions of people have taken them, so I urge all New Yorkers who haven’t to get vaccinated immediately.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 207,697

Total Positive – 5,275

Percent Positive – 2.54%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.99%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,295 (-87)

Patients Newly Admitted – 285

Patients in ICU – 545 (-12)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 320 (+8)

Total Discharges – 197,959 (+330)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,165

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,184

Total vaccine doses administered – 24,671,208

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 49,338

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 362,240

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 80.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 72.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 67.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 60.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.4%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, September 16, 2021 Friday, September 17, 2021 Saturday, September 18, 2021 Capital Region 4.21% 4.12% 3.99% Central New York 5.03% 4.99% 4.84% Finger Lakes 4.94% 4.93% 4.95% Long Island 3.97% 3.92% 3.85% Mid-Hudson 3.41% 3.36% 3.07% Mohawk Valley 4.64% 4.55% 4.27% New York City 2.06% 2.07% 2.00% North Country 5.80% 5.85% 5.93% Southern Tier 3.20% 3.33% 3.41% Western New York 4.96% 4.75% 4.89% Statewide 3.09% 3.07% 2.99%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, September 16, 2021 Friday, September 17, 2021 Saturday, September 18, 2021 Bronx 2.16% 2.03% 1.94% Kings 2.32% 2.36% 2.18% New York 1.55% 1.55% 1.55% Queens 2.15% 2.16% 2.16% Richmond 2.58% 2.62% 2.59%

Yesterday, 5,275 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,355,168. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 28,239 75 Allegany 3,981 14 Broome 21,557 71 Cattaraugus 6,675 30 Cayuga 7,828 46 Chautauqua 10,796 122 Chemung 8,956 67 Chenango 4,148 15 Clinton 5,585 56 Columbia 4,608 28 Cortland 4,783 38 Delaware 3,017 12 Dutchess 33,589 73 Erie 98,475 266 Essex 1,929 7 Franklin 3,444 25 Fulton 5,232 16 Genesee 6,017 34 Greene 3,919 22 Hamilton 407 0 Herkimer 5,937 13 Jefferson 7,370 44 Lewis 3,159 28 Livingston 5,140 23 Madison 5,338 20 Monroe 77,583 219 Montgomery 5,023 10 Nassau 205,748 357 Niagara 22,005 73 NYC 1,050,368 1,755 Oneida 25,527 87 Onondaga 45,436 207 Ontario 8,464 36 Orange 54,237 90 Orleans 3,589 12 Oswego 9,496 58 Otsego 4,130 8 Putnam 11,765 23 Rensselaer 13,180 54 Rockland 50,600 103 Saratoga 18,312 58 Schenectady 15,162 39 Schoharie 2,054 4 Schuyler 1,264 9 Seneca 2,444 12 St. Lawrence 8,774 59 Steuben 8,285 52 Suffolk 226,321 444 Sullivan 7,765 25 Tioga 4,368 8 Tompkins 5,889 48 Ulster 16,239 44 Warren 4,646 21 Washington 3,870 16 Wayne 6,868 32 Westchester 140,362 158 Wyoming 3,884 7 Yates 1,381 2

Yesterday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,165. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Broome 2 Chemung 2 Chenango 1 Erie 3 Greene 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 3 Livingston 2 Madison 1 Manhattan 1 Oneida 2 Onondaga 1 Ontario 1 Queens 2 Rockland 1 Saratoga 1 Seneca 1 Suffolk 3 Ulster 1

Yesterday, 25,971 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 24,785 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 740,599 624 Central New York 578,794 495 Finger Lakes 750,483 753 Long Island 1,831,667 3,877 Mid-Hudson 1,428,909 2,049 Mohawk Valley 288,739 360 New York City 6,470,872 16,020 North Country 268,371 222 Southern Tier 384,436 331 Western New York 819,349 1,240 Statewide 13,562,219 25,971

People with complete vaccine series: