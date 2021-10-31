Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“I’m proud of New Yorkers’ commitment to getting vaccinated and defeating this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is our strongest weapon in this fight. Getting the shot is easy and accessible, so make the effort if you haven’t already and let’s enjoy a fun and COVID-safe Halloween.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 166,598
  • Total Positive – 3,588 
  • Percent Positive – 2.15% 
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.18% 
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,842 (-22)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 224 
  • Patients in ICU – 448 (-7) 
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 253 (-1) 
  • Total Discharges – 208,391 (+222)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 26 
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,567
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,913
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 27,209,232
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 76,057 
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 571,442 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.3% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.6% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.5% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.7% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.4% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.8% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.2% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region Thursday, October 282021 Friday, October 292021 Saturday, October 302021 
Capital Region3.58%3.75%3.76%
Central New York4.14%4.32%4.31%
Finger Lakes4.49%4.45%4.72%
Long Island2.08%2.10%2.11%
Mid-Hudson1.73%1.76%1.76%
Mohawk Valley4.27%4.24%4.37%
New York City0.96%0.95%0.97%
North Country4.85%4.88%5.14%
Southern Tier3.35%3.12%3.21%
Western New York5.23%5.30%5.42%
Statewide2.14%2.13%2.18%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC Thursday, October 282021 Friday, October 292021 Saturday, October 302021 
Bronx0.82%0.84%0.84%
Kings1.13%1.09%1.12%
New York0.74%0.75%0.76%
Queens0.90%0.89%0.92%
Richmond1.56%1.49%1.46%

Yesterday, 3,588 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,537,145. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany31,64975
Allegany4,91330
Broome25,32082
Cattaraugus8,19633
Cayuga8,86318
Chautauqua12,82856
Chemung11,33924
Chenango4,83216
Clinton7,02935
Columbia5,1257
Cortland5,53717
Delaware3,69625
Dutchess36,05738
Erie109,322251
Essex2,47628
Franklin4,47715
Fulton6,66531
Genesee7,34231
Greene4,5019
Hamilton4581
Herkimer7,07722
Jefferson9,38731
Lewis3,7269
Livingston5,97035
Madison6,43517
Monroe86,489259
Montgomery6,24029
Nassau216,266206
Niagara24,76772
NYC1,098,692794
Oneida29,40167
Onondaga53,686154
Ontario9,67750
Orange58,36080
Orleans4,55319
Oswego12,20230
Otsego4,73720
Putnam12,64311
Rensselaer15,31238
Rockland53,68250
Saratoga21,00369
Schenectady17,31758
Schoharie2,3823
Schuyler1,6025
Seneca2,8076
St. Lawrence11,09266
Steuben10,58050
Suffolk242,318268
Sullivan8,67122
Tioga5,36822
Tompkins6,6708
Ulster17,55727
Warren5,79830
Washington4,88420
Wayne8,54034
Westchester144,40966
Wyoming4,50416
Yates1,7163

Yesterday, 26 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,567. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

County New Deaths 
Allegany2
Broome2
Chautauqua2
Cortland1
Erie2
Genesee1
Jefferson2
Monroe1
Nassau2
Onondaga2
Oswego1
Rensselaer1
Seneca1
Steuben1
Suffolk1
Ulster2
Wayne1
Westchester1

Yesterday, 16,034 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,312 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:  

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours 
Capital Region766,341429
Central New York595,766284
Finger Lakes779,959550
Long Island1,938,771891
Mid-Hudson1,499,932865
Mohawk Valley299,609177
New York City6,929,37811,733
North Country277,716163
Southern Tier399,066219
Western New York857,102723
Statewide14,343,64016,034

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours 
Capital Region705,554239
Central New York554,431261
Finger Lakes728,677194
Long Island1,732,740910
Mid-Hudson1,335,622527
Mohawk Valley278,475157
New York City6,211,43710,306
North Country251,85951
Southern Tier369,170106
Western New York790,474561
Statewide12,958,43913,312

