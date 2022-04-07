NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Thursday.

“As we approach the spring holidays and prepare to gather with family and friends, it is important that we do not let our guard down,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure you are taking a test before you travel and if you test positive for the virus talk to your doctor about treatments that are available. The vaccine remains the most effective tool at preventing serious illness so make sure everyone in your family is vaccinated and boosted if eligible.”

Thursday’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Cases Per 100k – 29.60
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 19.68
  • Test Results Reported – 145,684
  • Total Positive – 5,784
  • Percent Positive – 3.68%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.39
  • Patient Hospitalization – 948 (+44)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 198
  • Patients in ICU – 127 (+7)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 56 (+4)
  • Total Discharges – 291,679 (+168)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 10
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,193
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,374
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,662,876
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 36,766
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 210,887
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION  Monday, April 4, 2022Tuesday, April 5, 2022Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Capital Region 14.5215.0516.30
Central New York 42.50 (47.27*)44.60 (49.37*)47.40
Finger Lakes 17.3618.6420.76
Long Island 14.1414.7416.21
Mid-Hudson 16.2617.6018.88
Mohawk Valley 23.4024.2325.46
New York City 17.3717.9718.69
North Country 21.5520.3920.46
Southern Tier 23.6525.7927.31
Western New York 12.8313.6114.55
Statewide 17.73 (17.92*)18.54 (18.73*)19.68

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionMonday, April 4, 2022Tuesday, April 5, 2022Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Capital Region3.97%4.20%4.52%
Central New York8.68% (9.66%*)9.34% (10.38%*)9.86%
Finger Lakes4.67%5.16%5.76%
Long Island3.13%3.31%3.49%
Mid-Hudson3.38%3.61%3.78%
Mohawk Valley4.26%4.60%4.30%
New York City2.26%2.34%2.40%
North Country4.55%4.56%4.63%
Southern Tier3.93%4.50%5.05%
Western New York4.21%4.67%5.14%
Statewide3.05% (3.09%*)3.22% (3.26%*)3.39%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

Borough in NYCMonday, April 4, 2022Tuesday, April 5, 2022Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Bronx1.20%1.24%1.27%
Kings2.10%2.14%2.26%
New York3.23%3.41%3.46%
Queens2.02%2.13%2.17%
Richmond2.33%2.28%2.19%

Yesterday 5,784 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,998,782. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany59,19286
Allegany8,9387
Broome45,45097
Cattaraugus15,4498
Cayuga16,41848
Chautauqua23,5748
Chemung21,37319
Chenango9,3239
Clinton16,82534
Columbia10,08812
Cortland10,70331
Delaware7,80615
Dutchess64,09555
Erie209,268222
Essex5,7128
Franklin9,53919
Fulton12,65916
Genesee13,66914
Greene8,6517
Hamilton8741
Herkimer13,86117
Jefferson20,11629
Lewis6,1545
Livingston11,64613
Madison13,29238
Monroe152,441272
Montgomery11,91710
Nassau404,538466
Niagara47,93632
NYC2,311,6392,346
Oneida53,644123
Onondaga103,778 (113,728*)301
Ontario20,04435
Orange106,828102
Orleans8,6172
Oswego26,562116
Otsego9,9599
Putnam23,71326
Rensselaer31,49235
Rockland92,55090
Saratoga46,21049
Schenectady33,00236
Schoharie5,0195
Schuyler3,50110
Seneca5,98515
St. Lawrence21,31124
Steuben19,94114
Suffolk427,155328
Sullivan18,42926
Tioga10,77821
Tompkins18,93851
Ulster31,82159
Warren13,65924
Washington12,09210
Wayne17,30732
Westchester251,677286
Wyoming8,2817
Yates3,3934

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:    

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region534177.4%1222.6%
Central New York724156.9%3143.1%
Finger Lakes1293325.6%9674.4%
Long Island1406244.3%7855.7%
Mid-Hudson853743.5%4856.5%
Mohawk Valley271659.3%1140.7%
New York City30911737.9%19262.1%
North Country341544.1%1955.9%
Southern Tier462145.7%2554.3%
Western New York532954.7%2445.3%
Statewide94841243.5%53656.5%

Yesterday, 10 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,193. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Chenango1
Kings3
Monroe1
Niagara2
Richmond1
Ulster1
Westchester1

Yesterday, 3,259 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,356 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region969,883127
Central New York648,58571
Finger Lakes868,053164
Long Island2,196,372361
Mid-Hudson1,716,803470
Mohawk Valley326,56032
New York City8,065,2351,737
North Country306,46364
Southern Tier441,37951
Western New York958,889182
Statewide16,498,2223,259

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region887,939126
Central New York600,523101
Finger Lakes805,795156
Long Island1,956,529449
Mid-Hudson1,507,651442
Mohawk Valley304,11549
New York City7,160,1422,742
North Country277,67456
Southern Tier404,47164
Western New York882,743171
Statewide14,787,5824,356

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region478,5512,09312,961
Central New York321,7461,76910,274
Finger Lakes499,8082,40213,924
Long Island1,167,6603,81224,071
Mid-Hudson894,0123,98920,575
Mohawk Valley170,0796053,959
New York City3,043,5819,32250,020
North Country150,7716763,784
Southern Tier227,5681,0045,263
Western New York540,2631,94111,501
Statewide7,494,03927,613156,332