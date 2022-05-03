NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“We have the tools to fight this virus and we know what works,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure you and your loved ones are vaccinated and get the booster if eligible. If you are not feeling well get tested, no matter how mild the symptoms. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about treatments that are available.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 31.82

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 38.16

Test Results Reported – 66,835

Total Positive – 6,219

Percent Positive – 8.90%**

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.79%**

Patient Hospitalization – 2,050 (+130)

Patients Newly Admitted – 302

Patients in ICU – 206 (+7)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 70 (+0)

Total Discharges – 297,211 (+158)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 13

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,523

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,889

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,389,877

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 18,146

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 164,791

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Saturday, April 30, 2022 Sunday, May 1, 2022 Monday, May 2, 2022 Capital Region 47.64 47.23 47.77 Central New York 46.20 44.97 44.07 Finger Lakes 44.94 43.33 43.21 Long Island 38.43 39.36 41.10 Mid-Hudson 33.27 33.65 34.64 Mohawk Valley 52.57 51.40 51.13 New York City 28.35 29.07 30.63 North Country 38.39 38.46 38.36 Southern Tier 51.14 50.03 50.62 Western New York 58.40 58.08 58.15 Statewide 36.88 37.11 38.16

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Saturday, April 30, 2022 Sunday, May 1, 2022 Monday, May 2, 2022 Capital Region 10.90% 10.63% 10.22% Central New York 10.44% 10.21% 9.85% Finger Lakes 13.35% 12.93% 12.93% Long Island 7.81% 7.95% 8.30% Mid-Hudson 5.73% 6.43% 6.50% Mohawk Valley 9.54% 9.18% 9.11% New York City 4.09% 4.09% 4.18% North Country 9.10% 9.00% 9.06% Southern Tier 9.60% 9.36% 9.48% Western New York 17.45% 17.31% 17.45% Statewide 6.76% 6.77% 6.79%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Saturday, April 30, 2022 Sunday, May 1, 2022 Monday, May 2, 2022 Bronx 2.74% 2.69% 2.73% Kings 3.71% 3.76% 3.64% New York 4.51% 4.49% 4.82% Queens 4.87% 4.85% 5.03% Richmond 4.45% 4.31% 4.28%

Yesterday 6,219 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,162,526. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 61,935 120 Allegany 9,123 14 Broome 47,978 71 Cattaraugus 15,876 22 Cayuga 17,147 23 Chautauqua 24,064 30 Chemung 22,175 26 Chenango 9,686 10 Clinton 17,649 19 Columbia 10,510 17 Cortland 11,184 8 Delaware 8,113 5 Dutchess 65,842 72 Erie 221,004 500 Essex 5,971 10 Franklin 9,883 13 Fulton 13,209 19 Genesee 14,150 24 Greene 8,921 7 Hamilton 908 3 Herkimer 14,562 25 Jefferson 20,968 43 Lewis 6,329 8 Livingston 12,098 10 Madison 14,067 28 Monroe 160,323 190 Montgomery 12,274 14 Nassau 417,503 490 Niagara 49,909 82 NYC 2,371,426 2,566 Oneida 57,124 100 Onondaga 119,941 132 Ontario 21,158 28 Orange 109,519 111 Orleans 8,942 20 Oswego 28,317 28 Otsego 10,423 12 Putnam 24,433 32 Rensselaer 33,059 49 Rockland 94,746 100 Saratoga 48,603 83 Schenectady 34,426 43 Schoharie 5,237 10 Schuyler 3,672 1 Seneca 6,291 8 St. Lawrence 22,216 21 Steuben 20,719 34 Suffolk 437,854 414 Sullivan 18,949 23 Tioga 11,440 18 Tompkins 20,467 65 Ulster 33,107 52 Warren 14,333 32 Washington 12,547 23 Wayne 18,129 17 Westchester 259,924 281 Wyoming 8,551 12 Yates 3,612 1

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 164 110 67.1% 54 32.9% Central New York 138 90 65.2% 48 34.8% Finger Lakes 344 124 36.0% 220 64.0% Long Island 267 129 48.3% 138 51.7% Mid-Hudson 187 108 57.8% 79 42.2% Mohawk Valley 47 28 59.6% 19 40.4% New York City 526 218 41.4% 308 58.6% North Country 67 34 50.7% 33 49.3% Southern Tier 123 46 37.4% 77 62.6% Western New York 187 110 58.8% 77 41.2% Statewide 2,050 997 48.6% 1,053 51.4%

Yesterday, 13 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,523. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Chautauqua 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 2 Kings 2 Livingston 1 Monroe 1 New York 1 Onondaga 1 Orleans 1 Saratoga 1 Suffolk 1

Yesterday, 2,040 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,822 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 972,652 66 Central New York 650,676 59 Finger Lakes 870,891 78 Long Island 2,206,394 335 Mid-Hudson 1,726,254 467 Mohawk Valley 327,559 29 New York City 8,100,851 800 North Country 307,661 20 Southern Tier 443,640 66 Western New York 962,133 120 Statewide 16,568,711 2,040

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 889,894 84 Central New York 602,474 51 Finger Lakes 808,719 79 Long Island 1,965,252 244 Mid-Hudson 1,515,899 490 Mohawk Valley 305,050 25 New York City 7,189,257 687 North Country 278,575 33 Southern Tier 406,800 38 Western New York 886,162 91 Statewide 14,848,082 1,822

Booster/Additional Shots: