NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“We have the tools to fight this virus and we know what works,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure you and your loved ones are vaccinated and get the booster if eligible. If you are not feeling well get tested, no matter how mild the symptoms. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about treatments that are available.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Cases Per 100k – 31.82
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 38.16
  • Test Results Reported – 66,835
  • Total Positive – 6,219
  • Percent Positive – 8.90%**  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.79%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,050 (+130)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 302
  • Patients in ICU – 206 (+7)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 70 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 297,211 (+158)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 13
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,523
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,889
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,389,877
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 18,146
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 164,791
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.4%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.9%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.1%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.9%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.2%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.2%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.9%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGION  Saturday, April 30, 2022Sunday, May 1, 2022Monday, May 2, 2022
Capital Region  47.6447.2347.77
Central New York  46.2044.9744.07
Finger Lakes  44.9443.3343.21
Long Island  38.4339.3641.10
Mid-Hudson  33.2733.6534.64
Mohawk Valley  52.5751.4051.13
New York City  28.3529.0730.63
North Country  38.3938.4638.36
Southern Tier  51.1450.0350.62
Western New York  58.4058.0858.15
Statewide  36.8837.1138.16

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:      

RegionSaturday, April 30, 2022Sunday, May 1, 2022Monday, May 2, 2022
Capital Region10.90%10.63%10.22%
Central New York10.44%10.21%9.85%
Finger Lakes13.35%12.93%12.93%
Long Island7.81%7.95%8.30%
Mid-Hudson5.73%6.43%6.50%
Mohawk Valley9.54%9.18%9.11%
New York City4.09%4.09%4.18%
North Country9.10%9.00%9.06%
Southern Tier9.60%9.36%9.48%
Western New York17.45%17.31%17.45%
Statewide6.76%6.77%6.79%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:      

Borough in NYCSaturday, April 30, 2022Sunday, May 1, 2022Monday, May 2, 2022
Bronx2.74%2.69%2.73%
Kings3.71%3.76%3.64%
New York4.51%4.49%4.82%
Queens4.87%4.85%5.03%
Richmond4.45%4.31%4.28%

Yesterday 6,219 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,162,526. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany61,935120
Allegany9,12314
Broome47,97871
Cattaraugus15,87622
Cayuga17,14723
Chautauqua24,06430
Chemung22,17526
Chenango9,68610
Clinton17,64919
Columbia10,51017
Cortland11,1848
Delaware8,1135
Dutchess65,84272
Erie221,004500
Essex5,97110
Franklin9,88313
Fulton13,20919
Genesee14,15024
Greene8,9217
Hamilton9083
Herkimer14,56225
Jefferson20,96843
Lewis6,3298
Livingston12,09810
Madison14,06728
Monroe160,323190
Montgomery12,27414
Nassau417,503490
Niagara49,90982
NYC2,371,4262,566
Oneida57,124100
Onondaga119,941132
Ontario21,15828
Orange109,519111
Orleans8,94220
Oswego28,31728
Otsego10,42312
Putnam24,43332
Rensselaer33,05949
Rockland94,746100
Saratoga48,60383
Schenectady34,42643
Schoharie5,23710
Schuyler3,6721
Seneca6,2918
St. Lawrence22,21621
Steuben20,71934
Suffolk437,854414
Sullivan18,94923
Tioga11,44018
Tompkins20,46765
Ulster33,10752
Warren14,33332
Washington12,54723
Wayne18,12917
Westchester259,924281
Wyoming8,55112
Yates3,6121

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region16411067.1%5432.9%
Central New York1389065.2%4834.8%
Finger Lakes34412436.0%22064.0%
Long Island26712948.3%13851.7%
Mid-Hudson18710857.8%7942.2%
Mohawk Valley472859.6%1940.4%
New York City52621841.4%30858.6%
North Country673450.7%3349.3%
Southern Tier1234637.4%7762.6%
Western New York18711058.8%7741.2%
Statewide2,05099748.6%1,05351.4%

Yesterday, 13 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,523. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Chautauqua1
Dutchess1
Erie2
Kings2
Livingston1
Monroe1
New York1
Onondaga1
Orleans1
Saratoga1
Suffolk1

Yesterday, 2,040 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,822 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region972,65266
Central New York650,67659
Finger Lakes870,89178
Long Island2,206,394335
Mid-Hudson1,726,254467
Mohawk Valley327,55929
New York City8,100,851800
North Country307,66120
Southern Tier443,64066
Western New York962,133120
Statewide16,568,7112,040

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region889,89484
Central New York602,47451
Finger Lakes808,71979
Long Island1,965,252244
Mid-Hudson1,515,899490
Mohawk Valley305,05025
New York City7,189,257687
North Country278,57533
Southern Tier406,80038
Western New York886,16291
Statewide14,848,0821,822

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7 days
Capital Region523,8781,02611,817
Central New York355,7074957,055
Finger Lakes549,8611,02411,268
Long Island1,259,9551,93218,841
Mid-Hudson977,0291,88916,845
Mohawk Valley183,9732553,328
New York City3,249,4093,78041,153
North Country166,1253473,587
Southern Tier247,2844825,257
Western New York587,51386311,206
Statewide8,100,73412,093130,357