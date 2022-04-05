NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“The vaccine and booster are our best tools to protect ourselves from COVID-19 and keep the numbers down,” Governor Hochul said. “If you feel sick, get tested and limit your exposure to others. If you test positive, talk to a doctor right away about treatments. The booster dose improves your protection against severe illness and hospitalization, so don’t delay in getting one once you are eligible.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 13.36

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 17.73 (17.92*)

Test Results Reported – 57,034

Total Positive – 2,611

Percent Positive – 4.77%**

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.05%** (3.09*,**)

Patient Hospitalization – 885 (+49)

Patients Newly Admitted – 139

Patients in ICU – 114 (-6)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 46 (-2)

Total Discharges – 291,351 (+78)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 10

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,176

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,340

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,587,917

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 28,210

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 168,335

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Saturday, April 2, 2022 Sunday, April 3, 2022 Monday, April 4, 2022 Capital Region 14.18 14.12 14.52 Central New York 40.40(48.84*) 41.50 (49.08*) 42.50 (47.27*) Finger Lakes 15.71 16.79 17.36 Long Island 14.00 14.27 14.14 Mid-Hudson 15.93 16.07 16.26 Mohawk Valley 22.58 22.55 23.40 New York City 16.74 17.26 17.37 North Country 19.20 19.47 21.55 Southern Tier 22.23 23.11 23.65 Western New York 12.16 12.37 12.83 Statewide 17.03 (17.37*) 17.46 (17.76*) 17.73 (17.92*)

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, April 2, 2022 Sunday, April 3, 2022 Monday, April 4, 2022 Capital Region 3.91% 3.92% 3.97% Central New York 7.97% (9.63%*) 8.15 (9.64%*) 8.68% (9.66%*) Finger Lakes 4.18% 4.46% 4.67% Long Island 3.07% 3.13% 3.13% Mid-Hudson 3.09% 3.13% 3.38% Mohawk Valley 4.21% 4.16% 4.26% New York City 2.18% 2.21% 2.26% North Country 4.05% 4.16% 4.55% Southern Tier 3.67% 3.84% 3.93% Western New York 3.56% 3.86% 4.21% Statewide 2.89% (2.95%*) 2.95% (3.00%*) 3.05 (3.09%*)

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, April 2, 2022 Sunday, April 3, 2022 Monday, April 4, 2022 Bronx 1.16% 1.18% 1.20% Kings 1.99% 1.98% 2.10% New York 3.09% 3.17% 3.23% Queens 1.99% 2.04% 2.02% Richmond 2.32% 2.37% 2.33%

Yesterday 2,611 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,988,640. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 59,049 45 Allegany 8,929 – Broome 45,258 27 Cattaraugus 15,428 11 Cayuga 16,326 24 Chautauqua 23,562 3 Chemung 21,333 9 Chenango 9,303 4 Clinton 16,775 18 Columbia 10,073 3 Cortland 10,644 11 Delaware 7,779 10 Dutchess 63,983 23 Erie 208,861 141 Essex 5,695 4 Franklin 9,515 12 Fulton 12,620 7 Genesee 13,651 2 Greene 8,634 1 Hamilton 873 1 Herkimer 13,830 19 Jefferson 20,067 20 Lewis 6,146 1 Livingston 11,623 6 Madison 13,208 30 Monroe 151,962 96 Montgomery 11,900 8 Nassau 403,806 159 Niagara 47,875 17 NYC 2,307,652 1,025 Oneida 53,408 51 Onondaga 103,227(113,177*) 156 Ontario 19,965 14 Orange 106,628 41 Orleans 8,609 3 Oswego 26,362 61 Otsego 9,939 12 Putnam 23,649 21 Rensselaer 31,420 12 Rockland 92,405 28 Saratoga 46,118 29 Schenectady 32,938 15 Schoharie 5,009 5 Schuyler 3,481 6 Seneca 5,959 11 St. Lawrence 21,259 36 Steuben 19,907 11 Suffolk 426,649 88 Sullivan 18,386 8 Tioga 10,740 11 Tompkins 18,826 43 Ulster 31,720 22 Warren 13,617 11 Washington 12,078 8 Wayne 17,250 16 Westchester 251,125 151 Wyoming 8,269 – Yates 3,387 4

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 50 38 76.0% 12 24.0% Central New York 63 32 50.8% 31 49.2% Finger Lakes 122 37 30.3% 85 69.7% Long Island 139 61 43.9% 78 56.1% Mid-Hudson 74 30 40.5% 44 59.5% Mohawk Valley 23 13 56.5% 10 43.5% New York City 276 112 40.6% 164 59.4% North Country 45 26 57.8% 19 42.2% Southern Tier 46 20 43.5% 26 56.5% Western New York 47 25 53.2% 22 46.8% Statewide 885 394 44.5% 491 55.5%

Yesterday, 10 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,176. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Erie 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 2 Nassau 1 New York 1 Onondaga 2 Queens 1 Richmond 1

Yesterday, 2,915 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,386 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 969,589 147 Central New York 648,440 69 Finger Lakes 867,771 112 Long Island 2,195,531 414 Mid-Hudson 1,715,942 446 Mohawk Valley 326,455 30 New York City 8,061,872 1,507 North Country 306,352 51 Southern Tier 441,265 25 Western New York 958,575 114 Statewide 16,491,792 2,915

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 887,636 113 Central New York 600,334 79 Finger Lakes 805,499 94 Long Island 1,955,675 488 Mid-Hudson 1,506,874 577 Mohawk Valley 303,975 31 New York City 7,154,619 1,790 North Country 277,516 57 Southern Tier 404,328 38 Western New York 882,410 119 Statewide 14,778,866 3,386

Booster/Additional Shots: