NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“The vaccine and booster are our best tools to protect ourselves from COVID-19 and keep the numbers down,” Governor Hochul said. “If you feel sick, get tested and limit your exposure to others. If you test positive, talk to a doctor right away about treatments. The booster dose improves your protection against severe illness and hospitalization, so don’t delay in getting one once you are eligible.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Cases Per 100k – 13.36
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 17.73 (17.92*)
  • Test Results Reported – 57,034
  • Total Positive – 2,611
  • Percent Positive – 4.77%**
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.05%** (3.09*,**)
  • Patient Hospitalization – 885 (+49)  
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 139
  • Patients in ICU – 114 (-6)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 46 (-2)  
  • Total Discharges – 291,351 (+78) 
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 10
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,176
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,340
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,587,917
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 28,210
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 168,335
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION  Saturday, April 2, 2022Sunday, April 3, 2022Monday, April 4, 2022
Capital Region 14.1814.1214.52
Central New York 40.40(48.84*)41.50 (49.08*)42.50 (47.27*)
Finger Lakes 15.7116.7917.36
Long Island 14.0014.2714.14
Mid-Hudson 15.9316.0716.26
Mohawk Valley 22.5822.5523.40
New York City 16.7417.2617.37
North Country 19.2019.4721.55
Southern Tier 22.2323.1123.65
Western New York 12.1612.3712.83
Statewide 17.03 (17.37*)17.46 (17.76*)17.73 (17.92*)

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

   

RegionSaturday, April 2, 2022Sunday, April 3, 2022Monday, April 4, 2022
Capital Region3.91%3.92%3.97%
Central New York7.97% (9.63%*)8.15 (9.64%*)8.68% (9.66%*)
Finger Lakes4.18%4.46%4.67%
Long Island3.07%3.13%3.13%
Mid-Hudson3.09%3.13%3.38%
Mohawk Valley4.21%4.16%4.26%
New York City2.18%2.21%2.26%
North Country4.05%4.16%4.55%
Southern Tier3.67%3.84%3.93%
Western New York3.56%3.86%4.21%
Statewide2.89% (2.95%*)2.95% (3.00%*)3.05 (3.09%*)

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

Borough in NYCSaturday, April 2, 2022Sunday, April 3, 2022Monday, April 4, 2022
Bronx1.16%1.18%1.20%
Kings1.99%1.98%2.10%
New York3.09%3.17%3.23%
Queens1.99%2.04%2.02%
Richmond2.32%2.37%2.33%

Yesterday 2,611 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,988,640. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany59,04945
Allegany8,929
Broome45,25827
Cattaraugus15,42811
Cayuga16,32624
Chautauqua23,5623
Chemung21,3339
Chenango9,3034
Clinton16,77518
Columbia10,0733
Cortland10,64411
Delaware7,77910
Dutchess63,98323
Erie208,861141
Essex5,6954
Franklin9,51512
Fulton12,6207
Genesee13,6512
Greene8,6341
Hamilton8731
Herkimer13,83019
Jefferson20,06720
Lewis6,1461
Livingston11,6236
Madison13,20830
Monroe151,96296
Montgomery11,9008
Nassau403,806159
Niagara47,87517
NYC2,307,6521,025
Oneida53,40851
Onondaga103,227(113,177*)156
Ontario19,96514
Orange106,62841
Orleans8,6093
Oswego26,36261
Otsego9,93912
Putnam23,64921
Rensselaer31,42012
Rockland92,40528
Saratoga46,11829
Schenectady32,93815
Schoharie5,0095
Schuyler3,4816
Seneca5,95911
St. Lawrence21,25936
Steuben19,90711
Suffolk426,64988
Sullivan18,3868
Tioga10,74011
Tompkins18,82643
Ulster31,72022
Warren13,61711
Washington12,0788
Wayne17,25016
Westchester251,125151
Wyoming8,269
Yates3,3874

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:    

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region503876.0%1224.0%
Central New York633250.8%3149.2%
Finger Lakes1223730.3%8569.7%
Long Island1396143.9%7856.1%
Mid-Hudson743040.5%4459.5%
Mohawk Valley231356.5%1043.5%
New York City27611240.6%16459.4%
North Country452657.8%1942.2%
Southern Tier462043.5%2656.5%
Western New York472553.2%2246.8%
Statewide88539444.5%49155.5%

Yesterday, 10 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,176. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Erie1
Jefferson1
Kings2
Nassau1
New York1
Onondaga2
Queens1
Richmond1

Yesterday, 2,915 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,386 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

People with one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region969,589147
Central New York648,44069
Finger Lakes867,771112
Long Island2,195,531414
Mid-Hudson1,715,942446
Mohawk Valley326,45530
New York City8,061,8721,507
North Country306,35251
Southern Tier441,26525
Western New York958,575114
Statewide16,491,7922,915

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region887,636113
Central New York600,33479
Finger Lakes805,49994
Long Island1,955,675488
Mid-Hudson1,506,874577
Mohawk Valley303,97531
New York City7,154,6191,790
North Country277,51657
Southern Tier404,32838
Western New York882,410119
Statewide14,778,8663,386

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region473,8021,8479,457
Central New York317,6431,3116,899
Finger Lakes495,0182,00410,358
Long Island1,159,8403,57019,597
Mid-Hudson886,1993,25615,632
Mohawk Valley168,4774262,708
New York City3,025,4035,95938,708
North Country149,0634632,401
Southern Tier225,5585883,838
Western New York536,3241,3748,614
Statewide7,437,32720,798118,212