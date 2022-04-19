NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“As we continue to monitor two new and highly contagious variants, the vaccine and the booster remain our best tools to move forward safely through this pandemic,” Governor Hochul said. “If you haven’t gotten vaccinated or boosted, make an appointment for your shot today. If you feel sick, get tested and limit your exposure to others. If you test positive, talk to a doctor right away about treatments.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Cases Per 100k – 23.77
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 30.71
  • Test Results Reported – 70,118
  • Total Positive – 4,646
  • Percent Positive – 6.18%**
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.33%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,357
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 790*
  • Patients in ICU – 170
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 64
  • Total Discharges – 293,712 (+583)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48*
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,315*
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,573
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,028,092
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 21,761
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 205,061
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGIONSaturday, April 16, 2022Sunday, April 17, 2022Monday, April 18, 2022
Capital Region29.1129.4930.13
Central New York54.0753.5052.91
Finger Lakes34.1235.1235.95
Long Island29.6629.6030.93
Mid-Hudson25.5625.9826.48
Mohawk Valley44.3345.3045.63
New York City26.7126.5427.32
North Country26.9027.6928.20
Southern Tier40.2640.2640.15
Western New York30.3831.8532.62
Statewide29.8229.9930.71

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturday, April 16, 2022Sunday, April 17, 2022Monday, April 18, 2022
Capital Region7.98%8.26%8.59%
Central New York14.63%14.68%14.33%
Finger Lakes10.89%11.11%11.39%
Long Island5.41%5.46%5.55%
Mid-Hudson4.32%4.61%5.34%
Mohawk Valley8.39%8.76%9.08%
New York City3.15%3.29%3.38%
North Country7.07%7.41%7.58%
Southern Tier9.17%9.22%9.20%
Western New York11.95%12.76%13.25%
Statewide4.90%5.12%5.33%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSaturday, April 16, 2022Sunday, April 17, 2022Monday, April 18, 2022
Bronx1.56%1.64%1.72%
Kings2.91%3.04%3.18%
New York4.70%4.85%4.85%
Queens2.82%2.98%3.08%
Richmond3.31%3.42%3.45%

Yesterday 4,646 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,065,698. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany60,12963
Allegany8,99911
Broome46,52650
Cattaraugus15,5619
Cayuga16,78516
Chautauqua23,68214
Chemung21,63229
Chenango9,46311
Clinton17,15614
Columbia10,21916
Cortland10,9235
Delaware7,9295
Dutchess64,70937
Erie213,043323
Essex5,8223
Franklin9,66110
Fulton12,91813
Genesee13,8018
Greene8,7454
Hamilton8861
Herkimer14,19126
Jefferson20,40342
Lewis6,2157
Livingston11,8024
Madison13,64714
Monroe155,581185
Montgomery12,0494
Nassau409,997388
Niagara48,56451
NYC2,337,7581,823
Oneida55,09889
Onondaga116,674181
Ontario20,47927
Orange107,85874
Orleans8,71917
Oswego27,44740
Otsego10,14119
Putnam24,00322
Rensselaer32,06236
Rockland93,48370
Saratoga47,06132
Schenectady33,48646
Schoharie5,0922
Schuyler3,5839
Seneca6,1165
St. Lawrence21,71129
Steuben20,20814
Suffolk431,321323
Sullivan18,6197
Tioga11,02612
Tompkins19,53939
Ulster32,32534
Warren13,89612
Washington12,2187
Wayne17,60717
Westchester255,290273
Wyoming8,36115
Yates3,4799

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:    

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1017069.3%3130.7%
Central New York1187966.9%3933.1%
Finger Lakes22510446.2%12153.8%
Long Island1748448.3%9051.7%
Mid-Hudson1276047.2%6752.8%
Mohawk Valley433069.8%1330.2%
New York City37113636.7%23563.3%
North Country382257.9%1642.1%
Southern Tier713143.7%4056.3%
Western New York894348.3%4651.7%
Statewide1,35765948.6%69851.4%

Yesterday, 48* total new deaths from 4/15 to 4/18 were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,315*. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Bronx3
Broome1
Cayuga2
Dutchess1
Kings5
Livingston1
Monroe3
Nassau4
New York4
Oneida2
Onondaga1
Orange2
Oswego1
Putnam1
Queens7
Seneca1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk4
Ulster1
Westchester1

Yesterday, 2,021 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,104 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region971,06382
Central New York649,34172
Finger Lakes869,332105
Long Island2,200,866497
Mid-Hudson1,720,991347
Mohawk Valley326,97721
New York City8,081,594742
North Country307,03427
Southern Tier441,93241
Western New York960,24487
Statewide16,529,3742,021

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region889,309114
Central New York601,40576
Finger Lakes807,270109
Long Island1,961,045500
Mid-Hudson1,511,892459
Mohawk Valley304,54721
New York City7,161,143639
North Country278,07034
Southern Tier405,12055
Western New York884,30497
Statewide14,804,1052,104

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region501,2501,50312,466
Central New York339,0359789,902
Finger Lakes525,8062,19515,421
Long Island1,206,2282,70620,211
Mid-Hudson930,8162,43819,740
Mohawk Valley177,0554073,960
New York City3,134,8184,01652,493
North Country158,2005954,492
Southern Tier237,4365965,453
Western New York563,3391,17812,949
Statewide7,773,98316,612157,087