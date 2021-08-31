Governor Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“COVID-19 continues to spread across New York State and threaten the lives of New Yorkers, and we’re committed to driving vaccination rates up across the state,” Hochul said. “We’re working to get the vaccination numbers up and requiring universal mask use to keep our children and school professionals safe, but we still need to reach New Yorkers across the state who haven’t received the shot. This pandemic is not over and the vaccine has now received full approval from the FDA, so don’t delay and get your shot right away.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 95,579
  • Total Positive – 3,789
  • Percent Positive – 3.96%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.35%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,234 (+48)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 232
  • Patients in ICU – 484 (+16)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 247 (+18)
  • Total Discharges – 192,839 (+185)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 22
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,573Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,602Total vaccine doses administered – 23,665,694
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 46,143
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 367,128
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 77.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 69.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 64.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 58.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 67.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionAugust 28, 2021August 29, 2021August 30, 2021
Capital Region4.56%4.55%4.60%
Central New York4.13%4.26%4.44%
Finger Lakes4.44%4.54%4.68%
Long Island4.31%4.35%4.38%
Mid-Hudson3.67%3.65%3.70%
Mohawk Valley4.61%4.60%4.54%
New York City2.53%2.52%2.52%
North Country4.52%4.42%4.63%
Southern Tier3.54%3.74%3.69%
Western New York4.04%4.02%4.11%
Statewide3.29%3.31%3.35%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCAugust 28, 2021August 29, 2021August 30, 2021
Bronx2.97%2.92%2.87%
Kings2.62%2.63%2.58%
New York1.97%1.96%2.00%
Queens2.46%2.48%2.52%
Richmond3.37%3.29%3.35%

Yesterday, 3,789 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,260,688. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany26,86162
Allegany3,7158
Broome20,04150
Cattaraugus6,13524
Cayuga7,14025
Chautauqua9,69235
Chemung8,29021
Chenango3,88715
Clinton5,0919
Columbia4,3596
Cortland4,35718
Delaware2,6681
Dutchess32,00053
Erie94,572137
Essex1,7731
Franklin2,90915
Fulton4,87826
Genesee5,7137
Greene3,68812
Hamilton3580
Herkimer5,59617
Jefferson6,67125
Lewis2,9679
Livingston4,80910
Madison4,92319
Monroe74,235157
Montgomery4,6704
Nassau198,481311
Niagara21,05040
NYC1,017,4521,409
Oneida24,08360
Onondaga42,45694
Ontario7,95013
Orange52,130111
Orleans3,3218
Oswego8,48725
Otsego3,82514
Putnam11,33819
Rensselaer12,38635
Rockland49,21950
Saratoga17,23040
Schenectady14,45442
Schoharie1,8882
Schuyler1,1462
Seneca2,1859
St. Lawrence7,53055
Steuben7,43321
Suffolk216,698382
Sullivan7,32119
Tioga4,0927
Tompkins5,16729
Ulster15,31140
Warren4,20717
Washington3,46212
Wayne6,33510
Westchester137,104139
Wyoming3,6992
Yates1,2506

Yesterday, 22 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,573. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Chemung1
Chenango1
Dutchess1
Erie2
Franklin1
Kings3
Nassau3
Queens5
Suffolk2
Wyoming1


Yesterday, 24,935 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 22,625 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulativeIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region723,4281,605
Central New York566,097812
Finger Lakes731,4351,259
Long Island1,746,4684,603
Mid-Hudson1,379,2883,000
Mohawk Valley281,765451
New York City6,132,45810,820
North Country261,347418
Southern Tier375,015551
Western New York796,9481,416
Statewide12,994,24924,935

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulativeIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region665,4861,297
Central New York526,425652
Finger Lakes683,670924
Long Island1,552,4223,886
Mid-Hudson1,224,0322,661
Mohawk Valley260,605370
New York City5,451,11111,341
North Country237,033242
Southern Tier346,968376
Western New York733,861876
Statewide11,681,61322,625

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories