Governor Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.
“COVID-19 continues to spread across New York State and threaten the lives of New Yorkers, and we’re committed to driving vaccination rates up across the state,” Hochul said. “We’re working to get the vaccination numbers up and requiring universal mask use to keep our children and school professionals safe, but we still need to reach New Yorkers across the state who haven’t received the shot. This pandemic is not over and the vaccine has now received full approval from the FDA, so don’t delay and get your shot right away.”
Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 95,579
- Total Positive – 3,789
- Percent Positive – 3.96%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.35%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,234 (+48)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 232
- Patients in ICU – 484 (+16)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 247 (+18)
- Total Discharges – 192,839 (+185)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 22
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,573Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,602Total vaccine doses administered – 23,665,694
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 46,143
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 367,128
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 77.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 69.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 64.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 58.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 67.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.0%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|August 28, 2021
|August 29, 2021
|August 30, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.56%
|4.55%
|4.60%
|Central New York
|4.13%
|4.26%
|4.44%
|Finger Lakes
|4.44%
|4.54%
|4.68%
|Long Island
|4.31%
|4.35%
|4.38%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.67%
|3.65%
|3.70%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.61%
|4.60%
|4.54%
|New York City
|2.53%
|2.52%
|2.52%
|North Country
|4.52%
|4.42%
|4.63%
|Southern Tier
|3.54%
|3.74%
|3.69%
|Western New York
|4.04%
|4.02%
|4.11%
|Statewide
|3.29%
|3.31%
|3.35%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|August 28, 2021
|August 29, 2021
|August 30, 2021
|Bronx
|2.97%
|2.92%
|2.87%
|Kings
|2.62%
|2.63%
|2.58%
|New York
|1.97%
|1.96%
|2.00%
|Queens
|2.46%
|2.48%
|2.52%
|Richmond
|3.37%
|3.29%
|3.35%
Yesterday, 3,789 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,260,688. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|26,861
|62
|Allegany
|3,715
|8
|Broome
|20,041
|50
|Cattaraugus
|6,135
|24
|Cayuga
|7,140
|25
|Chautauqua
|9,692
|35
|Chemung
|8,290
|21
|Chenango
|3,887
|15
|Clinton
|5,091
|9
|Columbia
|4,359
|6
|Cortland
|4,357
|18
|Delaware
|2,668
|1
|Dutchess
|32,000
|53
|Erie
|94,572
|137
|Essex
|1,773
|1
|Franklin
|2,909
|15
|Fulton
|4,878
|26
|Genesee
|5,713
|7
|Greene
|3,688
|12
|Hamilton
|358
|0
|Herkimer
|5,596
|17
|Jefferson
|6,671
|25
|Lewis
|2,967
|9
|Livingston
|4,809
|10
|Madison
|4,923
|19
|Monroe
|74,235
|157
|Montgomery
|4,670
|4
|Nassau
|198,481
|311
|Niagara
|21,050
|40
|NYC
|1,017,452
|1,409
|Oneida
|24,083
|60
|Onondaga
|42,456
|94
|Ontario
|7,950
|13
|Orange
|52,130
|111
|Orleans
|3,321
|8
|Oswego
|8,487
|25
|Otsego
|3,825
|14
|Putnam
|11,338
|19
|Rensselaer
|12,386
|35
|Rockland
|49,219
|50
|Saratoga
|17,230
|40
|Schenectady
|14,454
|42
|Schoharie
|1,888
|2
|Schuyler
|1,146
|2
|Seneca
|2,185
|9
|St. Lawrence
|7,530
|55
|Steuben
|7,433
|21
|Suffolk
|216,698
|382
|Sullivan
|7,321
|19
|Tioga
|4,092
|7
|Tompkins
|5,167
|29
|Ulster
|15,311
|40
|Warren
|4,207
|17
|Washington
|3,462
|12
|Wayne
|6,335
|10
|Westchester
|137,104
|139
|Wyoming
|3,699
|2
|Yates
|1,250
|6
Yesterday, 22 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,573. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|2
|Chemung
|1
|Chenango
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|2
|Franklin
|1
|Kings
|3
|Nassau
|3
|Queens
|5
|Suffolk
|2
|Wyoming
|1
Yesterday, 24,935 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 22,625 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|723,428
|1,605
|Central New York
|566,097
|812
|Finger Lakes
|731,435
|1,259
|Long Island
|1,746,468
|4,603
|Mid-Hudson
|1,379,288
|3,000
|Mohawk Valley
|281,765
|451
|New York City
|6,132,458
|10,820
|North Country
|261,347
|418
|Southern Tier
|375,015
|551
|Western New York
|796,948
|1,416
|Statewide
|12,994,249
|24,935
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|665,486
|1,297
|Central New York
|526,425
|652
|Finger Lakes
|683,670
|924
|Long Island
|1,552,422
|3,886
|Mid-Hudson
|1,224,032
|2,661
|Mohawk Valley
|260,605
|370
|New York City
|5,451,111
|11,341
|North Country
|237,033
|242
|Southern Tier
|346,968
|376
|Western New York
|733,861
|876
|Statewide
|11,681,613
|22,625