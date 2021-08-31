Governor Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“COVID-19 continues to spread across New York State and threaten the lives of New Yorkers, and we’re committed to driving vaccination rates up across the state,” Hochul said. “We’re working to get the vaccination numbers up and requiring universal mask use to keep our children and school professionals safe, but we still need to reach New Yorkers across the state who haven’t received the shot. This pandemic is not over and the vaccine has now received full approval from the FDA, so don’t delay and get your shot right away.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 95,579

Total Positive – 3,789

Percent Positive – 3.96%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.35%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,234 (+48)

Patients Newly Admitted – 232

Patients in ICU – 484 (+16)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 247 (+18)

Total Discharges – 192,839 (+185)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 22

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,573Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,602Total vaccine doses administered – 23,665,694

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 46,143

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 367,128

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 77.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 69.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 64.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 58.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 67.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region August 28, 2021 August 29, 2021 August 30, 2021 Capital Region 4.56% 4.55% 4.60% Central New York 4.13% 4.26% 4.44% Finger Lakes 4.44% 4.54% 4.68% Long Island 4.31% 4.35% 4.38% Mid-Hudson 3.67% 3.65% 3.70% Mohawk Valley 4.61% 4.60% 4.54% New York City 2.53% 2.52% 2.52% North Country 4.52% 4.42% 4.63% Southern Tier 3.54% 3.74% 3.69% Western New York 4.04% 4.02% 4.11% Statewide 3.29% 3.31% 3.35%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC August 28, 2021 August 29, 2021 August 30, 2021 Bronx 2.97% 2.92% 2.87% Kings 2.62% 2.63% 2.58% New York 1.97% 1.96% 2.00% Queens 2.46% 2.48% 2.52% Richmond 3.37% 3.29% 3.35%

Yesterday, 3,789 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,260,688. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 26,861 62 Allegany 3,715 8 Broome 20,041 50 Cattaraugus 6,135 24 Cayuga 7,140 25 Chautauqua 9,692 35 Chemung 8,290 21 Chenango 3,887 15 Clinton 5,091 9 Columbia 4,359 6 Cortland 4,357 18 Delaware 2,668 1 Dutchess 32,000 53 Erie 94,572 137 Essex 1,773 1 Franklin 2,909 15 Fulton 4,878 26 Genesee 5,713 7 Greene 3,688 12 Hamilton 358 0 Herkimer 5,596 17 Jefferson 6,671 25 Lewis 2,967 9 Livingston 4,809 10 Madison 4,923 19 Monroe 74,235 157 Montgomery 4,670 4 Nassau 198,481 311 Niagara 21,050 40 NYC 1,017,452 1,409 Oneida 24,083 60 Onondaga 42,456 94 Ontario 7,950 13 Orange 52,130 111 Orleans 3,321 8 Oswego 8,487 25 Otsego 3,825 14 Putnam 11,338 19 Rensselaer 12,386 35 Rockland 49,219 50 Saratoga 17,230 40 Schenectady 14,454 42 Schoharie 1,888 2 Schuyler 1,146 2 Seneca 2,185 9 St. Lawrence 7,530 55 Steuben 7,433 21 Suffolk 216,698 382 Sullivan 7,321 19 Tioga 4,092 7 Tompkins 5,167 29 Ulster 15,311 40 Warren 4,207 17 Washington 3,462 12 Wayne 6,335 10 Westchester 137,104 139 Wyoming 3,699 2 Yates 1,250 6

Yesterday, 22 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,573. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 2 Chemung 1 Chenango 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 2 Franklin 1 Kings 3 Nassau 3 Queens 5 Suffolk 2 Wyoming 1



Yesterday, 24,935 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 22,625 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 723,428 1,605 Central New York 566,097 812 Finger Lakes 731,435 1,259 Long Island 1,746,468 4,603 Mid-Hudson 1,379,288 3,000 Mohawk Valley 281,765 451 New York City 6,132,458 10,820 North Country 261,347 418 Southern Tier 375,015 551 Western New York 796,948 1,416 Statewide 12,994,249 24,935

People with complete vaccine series: